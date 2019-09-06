Packers vs. Bears final score: Chicago's offense struggles as Green Bay wins low-scoring game on the road

The NFL's centennial season is underway and already has one game in the books. The Packers took down the Bears, 10-3, in a game largely missing offense on Thursday night in Chicago.

This wasn't exactly a high-flying affair as both clubs needed to shake off some rust as they enter the new year, but there were still some small fireworks along the way. There were also some key headlines that will carry over throughout the rest of the regular season.

Here are some of our biggest takeaways from Green Bay's Week 1 win as we welcome back football into our lives.

Packers offense starts off slow but wakes up in second quarter

Matt LaFleur's revamped offense started off slow, totaling negative-12 yards of total offense in the opening quarter. To their credit, Chicago's defense was playing solid, but Aaron Rodgers and company were out of sync as the quarterback completed just two of his five passes for five yards.

Luckily for the Packers, the offense woke up in the second quarter. Rodgers took Green Bay's offense 74 yards in just over 90 seconds for the first touchdown on 2019. The big play on the drive was a vintage deep pass by Rodgers, completing a 47-yarder to Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Tight end Jimmy Graham was able to haul in the touchdown off what was kind of an off-balanced, sidearm toss from Rodgers. Green Bay used a play-action a couple of times during that drive, which is something that will likely be more apparent for them this season.

Eddy Pineiro passes the first test

In what was arguably the most high-pressure field goal ever attempted in the first quarter of a Week 1 contest, Eddy Pineiro was able to pass his first test, netting a 38-yarder.

*Chicago starts building Eddy Pineiro statue* — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) September 6, 2019

That was his lone attempt of the night as Chicago's offense didn't exactly get going. That field goal hardly is going to calm the nerves of the Bears completely, especially when the team passed up a long field-goal attempt later in the game to let Trubisky try and pick up a first down on fourth-and-10. But it's a solid step in the right direction.

Penalties limit Bears

Chicago didn't do themselves any favors in this game. They were called for three holding penalties in the first half after they were called for 12 in all of 2018.

Offensively, the most damming penalty of the night came with around four minutes to play in the third quarter. Down 7-3, Chicago was driving, but on third-and-5 they were called for a delay of game. They couldn't covert the third-and-10 and instead of kicking what would have been a 51-yard field goal attempt they couldn't cover after going for it on fourth down.

Oh yeah, they also found themselves in a first-and-40 situation. Yikes.

In all, the Bears were called for 10 penalties for 107 yards. Can't do that if you want to contend for a Super Bowl.

Mitch Trubisky struggles, throws critical end-zone pick

Trubisky simply didn't look good on Thursday night, going 26 of 45 for 228 yards and an interception. The former first-rounder was also called for a number of delay of game penalties and threw into coverage on a number of occasions that should have been picked off.

That ultimately proved to be his demise, as he threw a deflating end zone interception in the fourth quarter as it looked like he turned a corner and had the Bears within range of scoring to tie the game. Hats off to former Bear Adrian Amos for getting this key interception off his old team.

Former Bear Adrian Amos comes up with the end zone interception! @_SmashAmos31#GoPackGo



📺: NBC

📱: NFL App // Yahoo Sports // https://t.co/VF2AxoC5r2 pic.twitter.com/ssUdV434LZ — NFL (@NFL) September 6, 2019

If Chicago has any hope of contending in the NFC North and competing for a Super Bowl title, they need more consistency from Trubisky.

Bears defense is still really, really good

As you'd expect, Chicago's defense is still Super Bowl caliber. They were able to hold Aaron Rodgers to just seven points and take him down for five sacks on the night. They also held the Packers running game to just 2.1 yards per carry.

Even with Khalil Mack relatively contained by Green Bay, Leonard Floyd was a monster, totaling a team-high two sacks.

Roy Robertson-Harris was also extremely disruptive in the first half. The unit did seem to have the wind taken out of its sail with the offense struggling, but overall it was stout. As long as the offense can get some sort of rhythm going, Chicago can still compete. If they can't -- well, you can't exactly win games zero-zero.

Only a matter of time before David Montgomery takes over

It's clear that rookie David Montgomery is the best running back Chicago has to offer in their backfield. He finished with just 16 yards on the ground, but did flash in the passing game with a 27-yard catch.

Montgomery split time in the opener with Mike Davis in the backfield, but if he keeps making plays like that catch above, he should slowly solidify himself as the key figure in Chicago's running game.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be a go-to option for Rodgers

Even if you eliminate the 47-yard catch in the second quarter, MVS looks primed to be a favorite target for Rodgers in 2019. He finished with four receptions for 52 yards. He did deal with some cramps late in the game, but that shouldn't be looked at too seriously at this point. Really, you should pat yourself on your back if you drafted him in fantasy.

Allen Robinson bright spot for Bears offense

Allen Robinson was Chicago's best player on offense. He finished with seven receptions for 102 yards and should have put up even higher totals.

Robinson was able to get separation, rise up for 50-50 balls and showed nice speed over the middle of the field. If Trubisky can improve and become a bit more accurate, Robinson should be the biggest beneficiary as he was by far his favorite target.

Both teams shaking off some rust

These two clubs clearly had some rust to shake off in the opener -- 13 total points scored and 17 total punts should tell you that much. This slow start does make sense when you consider the starters for both sides were largely limited throughout the preseason.

Next up for the Packers is a home contest against the Minnesota Vikings. Meanwhile, the Bears will visit the Broncos in Denver.

