Packers vs. Bears: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
How to watch Packers vs. Bears football game
Who's Playing
Green Bay (home) vs. Chicago (away)
Current Records: Green Bay 10-3; Chicago 7-6
What to Know
An NFC North battle is on tap between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Chicago will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each contest than the last.
Chicago was able to grind out a solid win over the Dallas Cowboys last week, winning 31-24. Chicago QB Mitchell Trubisky earned his paycheck as he picked up 63 yards on the ground on ten carries and threw three passing touchdowns. Trubisky ended up with a passer rating of 115.50.
Meanwhile, Green Bay didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Washington Redskins, but they still walked away with a 20-15 victory.
The Bears are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. True fans are the only ones betting on them, currently 4-9 ATS, to cover the spread.
Their wins bumped Chicago to 7-6 and Green Bay to 10-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Bears and the Packers clash.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Packers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bears.
Over/Under: 40
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Green Bay have won seven out of their last nine games against Chicago.
- Sep 05, 2019 - Green Bay 10 vs. Chicago 3
- Dec 16, 2018 - Chicago 24 vs. Green Bay 17
- Sep 09, 2018 - Green Bay 24 vs. Chicago 23
- Nov 12, 2017 - Green Bay 23 vs. Chicago 16
- Sep 28, 2017 - Green Bay 35 vs. Chicago 14
- Dec 18, 2016 - Green Bay 30 vs. Chicago 27
- Oct 20, 2016 - Green Bay 26 vs. Chicago 10
- Nov 26, 2015 - Chicago 17 vs. Green Bay 13
- Sep 13, 2015 - Green Bay 31 vs. Chicago 23
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Jets at Ravens: Everything to know
Baltimore has the top seed in the AFC within its sights, but New York hopes to play spoiler
-
Forbath ready to make impact for Cowboys
The veteran is ready to get to work, and the Cowboys need him at his best
-
Top Picks: Jets-Ravens, NBA best bets
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ at 6 p.m. ET on weekdays for all the day's best bets
-
Zeke focused on wins, not rushing title
The All-Pro is focused on the numbers that matter most: the win-loss column
-
2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year picks
The list has been revealed, and here's why all 32 men are deserving of the honor
-
Payton's butcher questioned decision
Payton has beef with his butcher
-
Eagles rally to beat Giants in primetime
The Eagles trailed 17-3 at halftime, but rallied in the second half to win
-
Rams ravage Seahawks defense in win
The Rams narrowed the gap in their playoff push, while the Seahawks fell out of the No. 1 seed
-
Jaguars vs. Chargers live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Chargers football game