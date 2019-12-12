Packers vs. Bears: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who's Playing

Green Bay (home) vs. Chicago (away)

Current Records: Green Bay 10-3; Chicago 7-6

What to Know

An NFC North battle is on tap between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Chicago will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each contest than the last.

Chicago was able to grind out a solid win over the Dallas Cowboys last week, winning 31-24. Chicago QB Mitchell Trubisky earned his paycheck as he picked up 63 yards on the ground on ten carries and threw three passing touchdowns. Trubisky ended up with a passer rating of 115.50.

Meanwhile, Green Bay didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Washington Redskins, but they still walked away with a 20-15 victory.

The Bears are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. True fans are the only ones betting on them, currently 4-9 ATS, to cover the spread.

Their wins bumped Chicago to 7-6 and Green Bay to 10-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Bears and the Packers clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: FOX

fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Packers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bears.

Over/Under: 40

Series History

Green Bay have won seven out of their last nine games against Chicago.