Through 2 Quarters

Although the Chicago Bears were the underdogs at kickoff, they've since taken control of the game. It's anybody's game at halftime, but the Bears are ahead of the Green Bay Packers 27-21.

Chicago has been riding high on the performance of QB Justin Fields, who has passed for two TDs and 150 yards on 16 attempts in addition to picking up 44 yards on the ground. Fields has been efficient, with a passer rating of 163.80. Another playmaker for Chicago has been WR Jakeem Grant, who returned a punt 97 yards to the end zone in the second quarter.

QB Aaron Rodgers has led the way so far for Green Bay, as he has passed for two TDs and 203 yards on 21 attempts.

This is the most points either team has accured going into the third quarter this year.

Who's Playing

Chicago @ Green Bay

Current Records: Chicago 4-8; Green Bay 9-3

What to Know

The Green Bay Packers are 10-1 against the Chicago Bears since October of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. Green Bay will take on Chicago at 8:20 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field after a week off. The Packers are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Green Bay beat the Los Angeles Rams 36-28 two weeks ago. It was another big night for Green Bay's QB Aaron Rodgers, who passed for two TDs and 307 yards on 45 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Rodgers ended up with a passer rating of 134.20.

Special teams collected 12 points for Green Bay. K Mason Crosby delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, the Bears came up short against the Arizona Cardinals last week, falling 33-22. QB Andy Dalton had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite two touchdowns, he threw four interceptions with only 5.59 yards per passing attempt.

The Packers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Green Bay's victory lifted them to 9-3 while Chicago's defeat dropped them down to 4-8. Giving up four turnovers, the Bears had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Green Bay can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $199.49

Odds

The Packers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Packers as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Green Bay have won 11 out of their last 13 games against Chicago.