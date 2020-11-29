Who's Playing
Chicago @ Green Bay
Current Records: Chicago 5-5; Green Bay 7-3
What to Know
The Chicago Bears are 1-7 against the Green Bay Packers since October of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Chicago will take on Green Bay at 8:20 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field after a week off. The Bears are limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.
Two weeks ago, Chicago was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against the Minnesota Vikings 19-13. QB Nick Foles had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 4.08 yards per passing attempt.
Meanwhile, Green Bay fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Indianapolis Colts last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 34-31. Green Bay was up 28-14 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Their loss shouldn't obscure the performances of WR Davante Adams, who caught seven passes for one TD and 106 yards, and QB Aaron Rodgers, who passed for three TDs and 311 yards on 38 attempts. Rodgers ended up with a passer rating of 160.60.
The Bears are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.
Chicago is now 5-5 while the Packers sit at 7-3. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Chicago is stumbling into the game with the fewest rushing touchdowns in the league, having accrued only two on the season. To make matters even worse for the Bears, Green Bay comes into the game boasting the second most passing touchdowns in the NFL at 29.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Packers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -109
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Green Bay have won eight out of their last ten games against Chicago.
- Dec 15, 2019 - Green Bay 21 vs. Chicago 13
- Sep 05, 2019 - Green Bay 10 vs. Chicago 3
- Dec 16, 2018 - Chicago 24 vs. Green Bay 17
- Sep 09, 2018 - Green Bay 24 vs. Chicago 23
- Nov 12, 2017 - Green Bay 23 vs. Chicago 16
- Sep 28, 2017 - Green Bay 35 vs. Chicago 14
- Dec 18, 2016 - Green Bay 30 vs. Chicago 27
- Oct 20, 2016 - Green Bay 26 vs. Chicago 10
- Nov 26, 2015 - Chicago 17 vs. Green Bay 13
- Sep 13, 2015 - Green Bay 31 vs. Chicago 23