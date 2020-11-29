Who's Playing

Chicago @ Green Bay

Current Records: Chicago 5-5; Green Bay 7-3

What to Know

The Chicago Bears are 1-7 against the Green Bay Packers since October of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Chicago will take on Green Bay at 8:20 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field after a week off. The Bears are limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.

Two weeks ago, Chicago was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against the Minnesota Vikings 19-13. QB Nick Foles had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 4.08 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, Green Bay fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Indianapolis Colts last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 34-31. Green Bay was up 28-14 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Their loss shouldn't obscure the performances of WR Davante Adams, who caught seven passes for one TD and 106 yards, and QB Aaron Rodgers, who passed for three TDs and 311 yards on 38 attempts. Rodgers ended up with a passer rating of 160.60.

The Bears are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.

Chicago is now 5-5 while the Packers sit at 7-3. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Chicago is stumbling into the game with the fewest rushing touchdowns in the league, having accrued only two on the season. To make matters even worse for the Bears, Green Bay comes into the game boasting the second most passing touchdowns in the NFL at 29.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: NBC

Odds

The Packers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Green Bay have won eight out of their last ten games against Chicago.