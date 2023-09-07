Football is finally back, and the NFL is kicking off the 2023 season in style with the league's oldest rivalry, the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers, set to take place Sunday afternoon. The two franchises have squared off 206 times, and the first matchup occurred in 1921. The Packers lead the all-time series 105-95-6, but the series has taken a lopsided turn over the last several decades: the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s.

The Packers have won eight straight games against the Bears under head coach Matt LaFleur since 2019 and are 13-1 against them since 2016. Those contests haven't necessarily been close, either, as Green Bay has averaged 27.6 points per game in that span since 2016 while Chicago has averaged over 10 points fewer, 17.4 points per game. Extending back even further, the Packers are 23-3 in past 26 games vs Bears.

Much of the Packers' recent success against their NFC North rival can be credited to their last two starting quarterbacks, Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre and future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers passed Favre for the most regular season season wins against Chicago by a quarterback since at least 1950, 24 victories, in Green Bay's 28-19 triumph at Soldier Field in Week 13 of the 2022 season. The four-time NFL MVP went 25-5 against the Bears in his 15 seasons as the Packers starting quarterback from 2008-2022, including Green Bay's NFC Championship Game matchup in the 2010 season that the Packers won 21-14 prior to winning Super Bowl XLV against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Things could be different since Aaron Rodgers is now a New York Jet. Also, Bears quarterback Justin Fields has a new No. 1 receiver in DJ Moore and a revamped offensive line. Chicago addtionally retooled their defense with a massive spending spree in free agency in order to make amends for having the worst scoring defense (27.3 points per game allowed) in the NFL for the first time since 1945.

Does new Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love have what it takes to continue Favre's and Rodgers' legacy of making the Bears miserable? Or will Fields and the Bears finally get over the hump against the Green and Gold. Here's how to tune in:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field (Chicago)

Soldier Field (Chicago) TV: Fox

Fox Online streaming: FuboTV

FuboTV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Bears -1, O/U 42

Key players

Jordan Love (Packers): It's obvious, but his production will set the tone for a new era in this storied rivalry. The last time the football world saw Love in extended action, he led Green Bay on two scoring drives, including a 63-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watson in a 40-33 loss on "Sunday Night Football" against the eventual NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Justin Fields (Bears): Also obvious, but his performance will also heavily impact the game. He threw interceptions on Chicago's final two drives in the last meeting between the teams in Week 13, a 28-19 home loss in which the Bears once had a 16-3 lead. Fields played much better down the stretch last season, with 20 total touchdowns and only seven turnovers in his last nine game games of 2022 after he compiled five total scores to six turnovers in his first six contests last season. Fields' legs will certainly be a factor as his 1,143 rushing yards in 2022 were the second-most ever in a single season by a quarterback, trailing only 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson's 1,206 from that year.

Jaire Alexander (Packers): The Green Bay Pro Bowl and 2022 Second-Team All-Pro cornerback has played a critical role in each of the last two ball games, intercepting Fields in both matchups. His swagger and high-level play set the tone for the Packers secondary, and Alexander is coming off a career year with five interceptions. He played lockdown defense down the stretch, not allowing a receiving touchdown from Week 11 through 18 to conclude the 2022 season.

Prediction

As easy as it is to base this pick off of history, Love has shown enough this preseason to make it feel like he has what it takes to keep the Packers offense humming against an improved Bears defense that still may have issues rushing the passer -- Chicago's 20 sacks and 24.4% pressure rate both ranked dead last in the entire league last season. Sure they signed defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who has recorded eight or more sacks in each of his first seven seasons, including 9.5 in 2022, his only season with the Indianapolis Colts, but will it be enough up front?

The Packers have one of the NFL's offensive lines -- their 26.6 quarterback pressure rate allowed was the second-lowest in the league last season -- and the running back tandem of Pro Bowler Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon should be enough to keep Love's workload relatively low in his first start as Rodgers' successor.

Pick: Packers 27, Bears 17