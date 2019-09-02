Packers vs. Bears odds, line: 2019 NFL Kickoff Game picks, predictions from model on 78-49 run

The NFL's 100th season kicks off on Thursday night with one of the league's most storied rivalries, the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers, at Soldier Field. The game will be the 199th meeting between the NFC North foes and the second consecutive season-opener between the teams. In Week 1 last season, a hobbled Aaron Rodgers left the game but returned to rally the Packers to a 24-23 victory. In the second meeting between the teams in 2018, the Bears beat Green Bay, 24-17, to clinch the NFC North title. Thursday's game also will mark the head coaching debut of the Packers' Matt LaFleur. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Chicago is a 3-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. Packers odds, and the over-under for total points scored is 46. Before you make any Packers vs. Bears picks, see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model has factored in that the Bears have one of the best defenses in the league. The unit is coming off a season in which it led the NFL in points allowed (17.7), takeaways (36), interceptions (27), interception return touchdowns (five), opponent passer rating (72.9) and rushing yards allowed (80.0). Though defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is gone, linebacker Khalil Mack leads a deep and talented unit that returns almost entirely intact from last year.

The model also has taken into account that quarterback Mitchell Trubisky should be improved entering his third NFL season. After an admirable rookie season in 2017, Trubisky was even better last year until a shoulder injury slowed him down. Nonetheless, he still completed 66 percent of his passes for 3,223 yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions and made the Pro Bowl.

But just because Chicago was the best team in the NFC North last year does not guarantee it will cover the Bears vs. Packers spread on Thursday in the 2019 NFL Kickoff Game.

Rodgers is healthy after two injury-plagued seasons. Though he played 16 games last year, he did so with a tibial plateau fracture and MCL sprain. The last season Rodgers was healthy, in 2016, he completed 66 percent of his passes for 4,428 yards and 40 touchdowns against just seven interceptions. A healthy Rodgers can't be dismissed even by the league's best defense.

In addition, the Packers made significant improvements on defense in the offseason. They signed Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith and drafted Rashan Gary in the first round to bolster the pass rush. They also signed safety Adrian Amos. Green Bay has the makings of a unit that should be much better than the one that gave up 25.0 points per game last season, which ranked 22nd in the league.

