Packers vs. Bears odds, line, spread: 2019 NFL picks, Week 15 predictions from expert who's 31-6

The NFL's oldest rivalry will be played for the historic 200th time on Sunday afternoon when the Chicago Bears visit the NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. The Packers hold a slim 98-95-6 edge in the series, which includes two playoff games, and are trying for the season sweep. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field. The Packers (10-3) lead the NFC North by a game over Minnesota and would clinch a playoff spot with a victory or tie and a Los Angeles Rams loss in Dallas. Defending North champion Chicago (7-6) is surging, but it's likely too late for a postseason spot, as a loss could officially end the Bears' chances. Chicago has covered just five of the past 18 meetings. Green Bay is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. Bears odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 40.5. Before you make any Bears vs. Packers picks of your own, read what SportsLine expert R.J. White has to say.

The stats guru, whose picks are coveted by fans everywhere, has hit it big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, twice in the past four years. And no one knows the Packers like White. In fact, he has hit 31 of his last 37 NFL picks against-the-spread involving Green Bay. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he's locked in another confident pick for Packers vs. Bears. You can go to SportsLine to see it. Here are the betting lines and trends for Bears vs. Packers:

Bears vs. Packers spread: Green Bay -4.5

Bears vs. Packers over-under: 40.5 points

Bears vs. Packers moneyline: Green Bay -210, Chicago +175

CHI: Bears have covered past 5 December games overall

GB: Packers are 18-3 in past 21 as home favorites

White knows that Green Bay has won nine of the past 11 at Lambeau Field in this series. In addition, the Packers are 10-2 all-time at home against their rivals in games played in December or January. Green Bay goes for the season sweep for the seventh time in the last 11 seasons.

In Week 1 in Chicago, the Packers were 3.5-point underdogs and won a defensive slugfest, 10-3. The teams combined for just 467 yards of offense and 5-for-27 on third-down conversions. The lone touchdown was an Aaron Rodgers six-yard pass to tight end Jimmy Graham early in the second quarter.

But just because Green Bay is a home favorite doesn't mean it will cover the Packers vs. Bears spread on Sunday.

While Chicago didn't cover that Week 1 spread, it has covered in nine of its past 11 games against NFC North competition. The Bears also are 4-0 ATS in their past four after scoring at least 30 points in the previous game. They hung a season-high 31 on Dallas in a seven-point home victory in Week 14 and are on extra rest. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky played arguably his best game of the season.

The Bears will not have linebacker and 2018 first-round pick Roquan Smith after he suffered a season-ending pectoral injury, but Chicago will likely get back its second-best all-around defensive player, Pro Bowl tackle Akiem Hicks. He was placed on injured reserve in mid-October because of an elbow injury and had a sack and tackle for loss in the Week 1 meeting.

We can tell you White is leaning under the total on Sunday, but his much stronger play is on the spread. White has found a crucial X-factor that has him going big on one side. You can only see what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins Bears vs. Packers? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bears vs. Packers spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the expert who has hit 31 of his past 37 picks involving Green Bay.