A lot of eyes will be on the quarterbacks on Sunday when the Chicago Bears host the Green Bay Packers in a 2023 NFL Week 1 matchup. The Packers have won eight straight meetings, but will be led by Jordan Love after four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets. It will be the first Green Bay regular-season game without Rodgers or Brett Favre as the primary starter (barring injury) since 1992. The Bears will hope for a continuation of the strong play that quarterback Justin Fields showed the second half of last season. Still, the Bears lost 10 straight games and finished 3-14, while the Packers went 8-9.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. Chicago is a 1.5-point favorite in its latest Bears vs. Packers odds, and the Over/Under for total points scored is 41.5. Before locking in any Bears vs. Packers picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bears vs. Packers:

Packers vs. Bears spread: Chicago -1.5

Packers vs. Bears Over/Under: 41.5 points

Packers vs. Bears money line: Chicago -123, Green Bay +105

Packers: Packers are 8-2 ATS as an underdog the past two seasons.

Bears: Bears are 9-6-0 as a favorite at Soldier Field since 2020.

Why the Bears can cover

Chicago went 5-11-1 against the spread last season, but Fields led the league's top rushing attack. Now he has former Carolina star receiver DJ Moore, acquired for Chicago's No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Fields rushed for 1,143 yards in 2022, averaging a league-high 7.1 per carry, and threw for 2,242 while accounting for 25 touchdowns. Moore had 364 receptions for 5,201 yards in five seasons with the Panthers. Darnell Mooney, who had 493 receiving yards in 12 games in 2022, and Chase Claypool join Moore in a formidable trio of receivers.

The Bears were busy in free agency, and another Panther will join Khalil Herbert in the backfield. D'Onta Foreman rushed for 914 yards for Carolina last season. Herbert rushed for 731 yards (5.1 per carry) in Chicago, and Texas running back Roschon Johnson, a fourth-round pick, gives the backfield depth. The defense also was bolstered in free agency, with the team adding linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards and end DeMarcus Walker. Edmunds made the Pro Bowl twice with Buffalo, and Walker had seven sacks for the Titans in 2022. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay has defeated Chicago by at least seven points in each of their eight straight victories. Love attempted only 33 preseason passes but completed 64% and had three TD passes and zero interceptions. The Packers have selected eight pass-catchers in the past two drafts, but they'll rely heavily on the backfield duo of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. They combined for 1,891 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns in 2022. Dillon has scored at least one touchdown in five of the past six games. Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs combined for 83 catches for 1,036 yards.

Chicago ranked 29th in total defense (376 yards per game) and was last in scoring (27.2 points) while the offense scored just 19 points (23rd) last season. The Packers scored 22 points (14th) and allowed 22 per game (16th). The Bears lost 10 straight games to end last season, and they had the worst passing offense in the league. The Packers defense will be hoping for big games from Kenny Clark and Jaire Alexander. Clark has 4.5 sacks in the past six meetings with the Bears. Alexander has three interceptions against Chicago and finished last season with five. See who to back at SportsLine.

