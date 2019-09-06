Packers vs. Bears score: Live updates, game stats, highlights for tonight's NFL kickoff game
Green Bay and Chicago kick off the 100th season of the NFL with a fascinating matchup on Thursday night
It's only fitting that the 100th NFL season kicks off with the oldest rivalry in the history of the league. On Thursday night, the 2019 NFL season begins with a clash between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears -- the 199th meeting between the two teams.
A year ago, the Bears and Packers opened up the season at Lambeau Field with one of the best games of the season. After the newly acquired Khalil Mack wrecked the Packers' first half with a strip sack and a pick-six, Aaron Rodgers returned from a knee injury to lead an epic comeback that stunned the Bears. But the Bears would get the final word, winning the NFC North a few months later with a resounding win over the Packers at Soldier Field.
After an offseason makeover in Green Bay, the Packers are eyeing the NFC North throne that the Bears occupy, while the Bears are looking to stave off regression. Nobody would go so far as to say that Thursday night's game is a playoff-type of game, but it really does feel that way. You can read Jared Dubin's game preview here and click here to find out why I'm taking the Bears to beat the Packers and cover the three-point spread. Six of the other eight CBSSports.com experts are taking the Packers with the points.
We'll be bringing you live updates and analysis as the action unfolds with a live blog, which you can find below. You can also stream the game on fuboTV (Try for free). After the game, this story will turn into a takeaways-style recap, so be sure to check back later.
Live blog
Click here to reload the page if the live blog doesn't display properly.
