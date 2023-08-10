The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 Preseason opener for both teams on Friday. Green Bay finished the 2022 campaign with an 8-9 record and missed the postseason. Cincinnati went 12-4 last year and won the AFC North. The Bengals ended up falling to the Kansas City Chiefs, 23-20, in the AFC Championship Game.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Green Bay is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. Bengals odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 35. Before making any Packers vs. Bengals picks or predictions, you need to hear what SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has to say.

Packers vs. Bengals spread: Green Bay -4.5

Packers vs. Bengals over/under: 35 points

Packers vs. Bengals money line: Green Bay -185, Cincinnati +150

CIN: Bengals are 5-1-1 ATS in their last 7 home games

GB: Packers are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall

Why the Packers can cover

Quarterback Jordan Love is the new signal-caller for Green Bay. Love owns a strong throwing arm and is looking to get meaningful game reps. The 2020 first-round pick has good athleticism to make plays with his legs and will push the ball downfield. Love has tossed 606 yards with three passing touchdowns in his career thus far.

Tight end Luke Musgrave was selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Musgrave is a sound blocker with solid speed to stretch the field. The Oregon State product finished his college career with 47 receptions for 633 yards and two touchdowns. Musgrave is listed as the No. 1 tight end on the depth chart due to his athleticism and ability to make an impact as a pass-catcher. See which team to pick here.

Why the Bengals can cover

Quarterback Jake Browning has an opportunity to climb the depth chart. With Joe Burrow sidelined with a strained calf, Browning will have a chance to prove himself over the new few weeks. The 27-year-old racked up 12,296 passing yards with 94 passing touchdowns at the University of Washington. Browning has shown flashes of command at training camp.

The No. 2 spot on the depth chart for running backs is up for grabs. The Bengals picked Chase Brown in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Brown has breakaway speed and owns strong vision as a ball carrier. During his last two seasons at Illinois, he finished with 498 carries for 2,648 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

