Packers vs. Bills odds: Picks, predictions from advanced model on 55-36 run

The Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills meet on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET as two franchises surprisingly moving in opposite directions. The Bills not only upset the Vikings last week as 17-point underdogs, they blew them out by a final score of 27-6 in one of the biggest upsets in NFL history. Meanwhile in the nation's capital, the Packers lost by 14 to the Redskins. The Bills now get a chance to knock off another NFC North team on the road. The Packers are favored by 9.5 and the total is currently holding at 44 in the latest Packers vs. Bills odds. Before you make any Packers vs. Bills picks, however, be sure to check out what the SportsLine advanced computer model has to say about how the game will play out.

The model has taken into account the Bills' stunning upset of the Vikings as double-digit underdogs and the Packers slipping up against the Redskins last week. Now both teams are entering Sunday staring down a potentially defining moment.

Aaron Rodgers has been dynamic for the Packers despite his knee injury, throwing for 832 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. However, his receivers let him down against the Redskins, with four key drops in critical moments. Heading into Sunday, Rodgers is eighth in the NFL with a 104.5 QB rating and is averaging nearly 300 yards per game. He also completed a storybook comeback against the Bears in Week 1, triumphantly returning from a knee injury to toss three second half touchdowns.

But Rodgers' big numbers don't guarantee that the Packers will be able to cover this spread against a Buffalo team coming into Week 4 with a ton of confidence. The Bills have already slayed one NFC North team on the road, so heading to Lambeau won't faze them.

The Bills made the switch from Nathan Peterman to rookie quarterback Josh Allen in Week 2, and he started to find his rhythm against the Vikings, accounting for three touchdowns, including two on the ground. Meanwhile, the Bills rushed for a total of 128 yards last week, led by 56 from Chris Ivory. Allen showed off his dual-threat abilities on 10 carries. Buffalo will also get RB LeSean McCoy (ribs) back this week; he's officially active.

