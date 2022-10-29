The Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers will wrap up Sunday's Week 8 action when these clubs square off at Highmark Stadium in prime time. Buffalo ripped off five wins over its first six games of the season before hitting the bye in Week 7 and looks every bit the part of the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl. The same can't be said, however, for the Packers, who are losers of three straight coming into this matchup and have continued to look disjointed offensively.

Those struggles not only have the Packers Bay at 3-4 on the year, but have also made them a tough team to bet on as they are 2-5 ATS through seven weeks. Meanwhile, Buffalo is 4-1-1 ATS. All of that has the Bills as a double-digit favorite in this matchup, which is pretty historic. If that holds, this would make Aaron Rodgers a double-digit underdog for the first time in his career.

With all that in mind, we'll specifically be looking at the different betting angles that this game has to offer. Along with the spread and total, we'll also take a look at several player props and hand in our picks for how we see this showdown unfolding.

All NFL odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 30 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, New York)

TV: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Bills -11, O/U 47

Line movement

The lookahead on this line had the Bills as an 8.5-point favorite and that held leading into kickoff of the 1 p.m. ET games last Sunday. However, after the Packers loss to the Commanders, where their offense continued to look lifeless, the number shot up into the double digits, hitting Bills -10.5 by Sunday night. By Tuesday, it climbed to Bills -11.5 before settling down a half-point to Bills -11 on Thursday.

The pick: Packers +10.5. The Bills are the better team and should have no problem handling the Packers in this game. That said, spotting Aaron Rodgers 11 points feels like a dangerous game no matter how sluggish they've looked offensively. This number leaves the back door wide open and Rodgers has historically played well in prime time. The Packers quarterback is 13-0 SU in his past 13 prime-time games in the regular season and has a passer rating of 122.9 in those games. Even if he doesn't play at that elite level, I expect he'll keep this within double digits.

Key trend: Rodgers is 12-1 ATS in his last 13 regular-season prime-time games.

Over/Under total

There really hasn't been as much volatility on the total for this game as we've seen with the line. The lookahead had this set at 48 and ticked down to 47.5 last Saturday. It briefly shot back up to 48 last Sunday night but has largely held at 47.5 throughout the week before settling at 47 on Friday.

The pick: Under 47. Given the popularity and stature of both quarterbacks, it wouldn't surprise me to see the public lean heavily toward the Over on this game. However, only one Bills game has gone over this total this season (Week 2 vs. Titans with 48 combined points) and the Under is 5-1 with this team this season. The Packers offense hasn't instilled much confidence that it will be able to pile up a bunch of points and both defenses have been solid against the pass this season. The Bills rank fourth in the NFL in DVOA against the pass, while the Packers rank 11th. The biggest weakness of Green Bay's defense has been stopping the run. If Buffalo looks to exploit that, it would limit the overall scoring ceiling.

Key trend: Under is 5-0 in their last five meetings.

Josh Allen props

Josh Allen BUF • QB • 17 CMP% 66.9 YDs 1980 TD 17 INT 4 YD/Att 8.28 View Profile

Passing touchdowns: 1.5 (Over -264, Under +184)

1.5 (Over -264, Under +184) Passing yards: 277.5 (Over -115, Under -119)

277.5 (Over -115, Under -119) Rushing yards : 40.5 (Over -104, Under -131)

: 40.5 (Over -104, Under -131) Longest pass completion: 38.5 (Over -113, Under -121)

38.5 (Over -113, Under -121) Interceptions: 0.5 (Over +114, Under -157)

The Bills are not afraid to utilize Josh Allen's legs as the quarterback has three games this season with double-digit carries. He's also gone over this rushing yards total in four of his six games played, so the Over would be a strong lean here. While his passing touchdowns prop leaves no value, his anytime touchdown odds at +155 are intriguing. After all he does have 13 red zone carries already this season, which is more than Devin Singletary (7), James Cook (2) and Zack Moss (zero) combined.

Aaron Rodgers props

Aaron Rodgers GB • QB • 12 CMP% 66.8 YDs 1597 TD 11 INT 3 YD/Att 6.55 View Profile

Passing touchdowns: 1.5 (Over +120, Under -166)

1.5 (Over +120, Under -166) Passing yards: 240.5 (Over -101, Under -135)

240.5 (Over -101, Under -135) Rushing yards: 1.5 (Over -111, Under -123)

1.5 (Over -111, Under -123) Longest pass completion: 34.5 (Over -119, Under -115)

34.5 (Over -119, Under -115) Interceptions: 0.5 (Over +133, Under -184)

I'll take the cheese with the Over Rodgers passing touchdowns at +120. Historically, he's played well in prime time and despite all the issues the Packers offense has dealt with this season, he's thrown for multiple touchdowns in five of his seven games played this season.

Player props to consider

Aaron Jones total receiving yards: Over 28.5 (-119). Ridiculously low for a player of Jones' stature, especially with Allen Lazard likely not suiting up for this game. Yes, he's only gone over this total twice this season, but he's someone who Rodgers looks to frequently in the passing game, as evident by the 10 targets he saw last week against Washington. I'd also roll with the Over 3.5 on Jones' receptions total (-169) and even sprinkle some on the long shot that he scores two touchdowns at +550.

Devin Singletary total rushing yards: Over 54.5 (-133). The Packers defense is one that you can run on and Singletary was getting hot leading into the bye. Against the Chiefs in Week 6, he logged a season-high 17 carries for 85 yards. Not only would utilizing Singletary attack a weakness in the Green Bay defense, but Buffalo may also deploy him to churn clock in the second half if it gets up big.