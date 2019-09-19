Packers vs. Broncos: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Green Bay (home) vs. Denver (away)

Current Records: Green Bay 2-0-0; Denver 0-2-0

What to Know

Green Bay has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Denver at Lambeau Field at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Green Bay is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory.

The Packers fell to Minnesota 17-24 when the two teams met last season; this time around, they exacted some revenge. The Packers managed a 21-16 win over Minnesota. Green Bay can attribute much of their success to RB Aaron Jones, who rushed for 116 yards and 1 touchdown on 23 carries. Jones didn't help his team much against Chicago two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Denver was close but not close enough last week as they fell 14-16 to Chicago. This makes it the second defeat in a row for the Broncos.

Green Bay's victory lifted them to 2-0 while Denver's loss dropped them down to 0-2. The Packers enter the contest with only 2 touchdowns allowed, good for second best in the league. As for the Broncos, they come into the matchup boasting the second fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 189.50. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Packers are a big 8 point favorite against the Broncos.

Over/Under: 42

Series History

Denver won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.