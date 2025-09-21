The Green Bay Packers (2-0) travel to face off against the Cleveland Browns (0-2) on Sunday in Week 3. The Packers won the first two games at home, including a 27-18 victory over the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. Last week, the Browns were blown out by the Baltimore Ravens, 41-17.

Kickoff from Huntington Bank Field in Ohio is set for 1 p.m. ET. Green Bay is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. Browns odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 41.5. The Packers are -439 money line favorites (risk $439 to win $100), while the Browns are +341 underdogs. Before making any Browns vs. Packers picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine projection model.

Where to watch Packers vs. Browns on Sunday

When: Sunday, Sept. 21

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Here are SportsLine's model's best bets for Packers vs. Browns on Sunday:

Under 41.5 total points

Green Bay has scored 27 points in each of the first two games, while keeping opponents to fewer than 20 points. The Packers were able to go 3-2 ATS last season in non-conference games. Green Bay has also won four straight games over Cleveland. In addition, the Browns finished with a 2-6 home record in 2024. SportsLine's model has the Packers covering in 62% of simulations.

Through two weeks, Cleveland is first in the league in total defense (191.5). On the flip side, Green Bay is third in the league in total defense (238) and fourth in scoring defense (15.5). They are also tied for second in the NFL in team sacks (8). Cleveland has yet to score more than 17 points, with the Packers scoring 27 points in consecutive outings. SportsLine's model projects these teams to score 41 total points, with Green Bay taking a 28-13 victory.

