Who's Playing

Tampa Bay @ Green Bay

Regular Season Records: Tampa Bay 11-5; Green Bay 13-3

What to Know

Sunday at Lambeau Field at 3:05 p.m. ET, the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will grapple for the NFC championship and a ticket to the Super Bowl. The Packers are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The Los Angeles Rams typically have all the answers at home, but last week Green Bay proved too difficult a challenge. Green Bay took their matchup against the Rams 32-18. Green Bay relied on the efforts of QB Aaron Rodgers, who passed for two TDs and 296 yards on 36 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown, and RB Aaron Jones, who punched in one rushing touchdown. Rodgers' 58-yard touchdown toss up the middle to WR Allen Lazard in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

Green Bay's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Los Angeles' offensive line to sack QB Jared Goff four times for a total loss of 26 yards. It was a group effort with three guys contributing.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay earned some more postseason success in their game last week. They were able to grind out a solid win over the New Orleans Saints, winning 30-20. The score was all tied up at the break 13-13, but the Buccaneers were the better team in the second half. It was another big night for their QB Tom Brady, who passed for two TDs and 199 yards on 33 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Brady ended up with a passer rating of 125.20.

Tampa Bay's defense was the real showstopper, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Green Bay is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Green Bay comes into the contest boasting the most overall offensive touchdowns in the NFL at 64. Tampa Bay has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank second in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 42 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Packers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Packers as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Green Bay and Tampa Bay both have one win in their last two games.