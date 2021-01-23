The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to earn a trip to their second Super Bowl and become the first team to host one when they take on the Green Bay Packers in Sunday's 2021 NFC Championship Game. The Buccaneers (13-5) forced four turnovers in their Divisional Round victory at New Orleans last week, the third-most in Tampa Bay's playoff history. The Packers (14-3), meanwhile, have won 14 of 17 games decided by single-digits since the start of 2019, an .824 winning percentage that ranks No. 1 in the NFL over that span.

Kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m. ET. The Packers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Packers vs. Buccaneers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 52, up a half-point from the opener.

Packers vs. Buccaneers spread: Packers -3.5

Packers vs. Buccaneers over-under: 52 points

Packers vs. Buccaneers money line: Buccaneers +165, Packers -185

TB: Has won a team-record seven straight road games

GB: Is making its fourth NFC Championship Game appearance since 2014

Why the Packers can cover



Quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the NFL with 48 touchdowns, tied for fifth-most in a single season in league history, and became the first quarterback with three seasons of 40-plus touchdown passes. Rodgers led the NFL with a 121.5 rating, the second-highest single-season mark in league history, and became the first quarterback with 14 games with a 100 or better rating in a single season. Rodgers has thrown multiple touchdown passes in eight consecutive postseason starts, tied for the longest streak in NFL history.

Also powering the Packers' offense is running back Aaron Jones, who has five touchdowns, including four rushing, in three career playoff games. He will try for his fourth postseason game in a row with a score. Jones ranked seventh in the NFL with 1,459 yards from scrimmage and had 11 total touchdowns.

Jones has 28 touchdowns in 28 career home games, including the playoffs. He's looking for his fifth home game in a row with 100 or more scrimmage yards.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa Bay is powered by future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady. In his first season with the Buccaneers, Brady set a franchise-record and ranked second in the league with 40 touchdown passes and was third in passing yards (4,633). Against New Orleans in the Divisional Round, he generated three touchdowns with no interceptions. In two career starts against the Packers, Brady has six touchdowns and no interceptions for 116.3 rating.

One of Brady's favorite targets this season has been wide receiver Mike Evans, who ranked fourth in the NFL in receiving touchdowns with 13. He had 1,006 receiving yards and was the first player in league history with 1,000-plus receiving yards in his first seven seasons. Since 2014, Evans is third in the NFL with 61 touchdowns, behind only teammate Antonio Brown (64) and Green Bay's Davante Adams (62).

