The Green Bay Packers will try to continue their home domination when they take on the red-hot Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2021 NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Since 2014, the Packers (14-3) have gone 46-13-1 on their home field, including 4-0 in the NFL Playoffs. They were 7-1 at Lambeau Field this season. The Buccaneers (13-5), meanwhile, are 8-2 on the road this season, including 2-0 during the playoffs.

Kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m. ET. The Packers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Packers vs. Buccaneers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 52.5, continuing to rise ahead of kickoff.

Packers vs. Buccaneers spread: Packers -3.5

Packers vs. Buccaneers over-under: 52.5 points

Packers vs. Buccaneers money line: Buccaneers +155, Packers -175

TB: Has won a team-record seven straight road games

GB: Is making its fourth NFC Championship Game appearance since 2014

Why the Packers can cover



Wide receiver Davante Adams continues to chew up opposing secondaries, leading the league with 18 touchdown receptions, tied for third-most in a single season in NFL history despite missing two games. Adams tied for second in receptions with 115 and tied for fifth in receiving yards (1,374). He became the fourth wide receiver with 110 or more receptions and 15 or more receiving TDs in a single season, joining Cris Carter, Randy Moss and Jerry Rice.

Adams has five receiving touchdowns in four career postseason home games and is looking for his fifth home playoff game in a row with a touchdown catch.

Also playing well is wide receiver Allen Lazard, who led the Packers with 96 receiving yards and a touchdown in last week's NFC divisional round win over the Rams. He had six explosive plays of 20 yards or more during the regular season and converted 23 first downs.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa Bay is powered by future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady. In his first season with the Buccaneers, Brady set a franchise-record and ranked second in the league with 40 touchdown passes and was third in passing yards (4,633). Against New Orleans in the Divisional Round, he generated three touchdowns with no interceptions. In two career starts against the Packers, Brady has six touchdowns and no interceptions for 116.3 rating.

One of Brady's favorite targets this season has been wide receiver Mike Evans, who ranked fourth in the NFL in receiving touchdowns with 13. He had 1,006 receiving yards and was the first player in league history with 1,000-plus receiving yards in his first seven seasons. Since 2014, Evans is third in the NFL with 61 touchdowns, behind only teammate Antonio Brown (64) and Green Bay's Davante Adams (62).

