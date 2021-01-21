The Green Bay Packers seek to reach their first Super Bowl in 10 years when they take on the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in the 2021 NFC Championship Game. The Packers (14-3) advanced to the conference championship for the second year in a row with a 32-18 win over the Los Angeles Rams, while the Buccaneers (13-5) defeated the New Orleans Saints 30-20 in the divisional round. Green Bay won the NFC North Division and is making its second straight playoff appearance. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, is in the postseason for the first time since 2007 after finishing second in the NFC South.

Kickoff in this 2021 NFL Playoffs matchup from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., is set for 3:05 p.m. ET. Green Bay leads the all-time series 32-22-1, and holds a 1-0 edge in playoff games. The Packers are three-point favorites in the latest Packers vs. Buccaneers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 51.

Packers vs. Buccaneers spread: Packers -3

Packers vs. Buccaneers over-under: 51 points

Packers vs. Buccaneers money line: Buccaneers +155, Packers -175

TB: Has won a team-record seven straight road games

GB: Is making its fourth NFC Championship Game appearance since 2014

Why the Packers can cover



Green Bay is led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the MVP favorite, who has combined to run and pass for 54 touchdowns this season. Rodgers has played in all 17 games. Last week against the Los Angeles Rams, Rodgers hit on 23 of 36 passes (63.9 percent) for 296 yards and two touchdowns for a 108.1 rating. During the regular season, he completed 372 of 526 passes (70.7 percent) for 4,299 yards and 48 touchdowns. He was intercepted just five times and had a rating of 121.5.

Also leading the Green Bay offense is running back Aaron Jones, who nearly rushed for 100 yards last week against the Rams, falling one yard short. He had one explosive run of 60 yards and scored once, while converting four first downs. During the regular season, he played in 14 games but still carried 201 times for 1,104 yards (5.5 average) and nine TDs. He had six explosive plays of 20 or more yards and converted 52 first downs. He was the third-leading receiver on the team with 47 receptions for 355 yards (7.6 average) and two touchdowns. He had four explosive plays and converted 15 first downs.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa Bay was dominant in a Week 6 win over visiting Green Bay, rolling to a 38-10 victory. The Buccaneers are led by quarterback Tom Brady, who is the postseason all-time leader in starts (43), completions (1,065), passing yards (11,968) passing touchdowns (77) and Super Bowl titles (6). This postseason, Brady has completed 40 of 73 passes (54.8 percent) for 580 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions and a rating of 99.1.

Also leading the Buccaneers this postseason has been running back Leonard Fournette, who has carried 36 times for 156 yards (4.3 average) and one touchdown. He has 525 yards from scrimmage (105 per game) and six touchdowns, including five rushing in five career playoff games. He had 107 yards from scrimmage, including 63 rushing, with one receiving touchdown in last week's divisional round win at New Orleans. During the regular season, Fournette rushed for 367 yards and six touchdowns.

