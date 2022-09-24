The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to overcome the loss of a number of key pieces to their offense when they take on the Green Bay Packers in an NFC showdown on Sunday. The Buccaneers will be without wide receiver Mike Evans, who is serving a one-week suspension in his role for the dust-up with the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. Julio Jones (knee) and Chris Godwin (hamstring) are question marks after missing last week's win over the Saints. The Packers (1-1) and Buccaneers (2-0) picked up divisional victories last week, with Green Bay defeating Chicago 27-10 and Tampa Bay stopping New Orleans 20-10. Green Bay leads the all-time series 32-22-1, including three wins in the last four meetings.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay is a 1-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. Buccaneers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 42. Before making any Packers vs. Buccaneers picks, you need to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-102 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.



The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Packers vs. Buccaneers, and just locked in its picks and NFL predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Packers vs. Buccaneers:

Packers vs. Buccaneers spread: Buccaneers -1

Packers vs. Buccaneers over-under: 42 points

Packers vs. Buccaneers money line: Packers +100, Buccaneers -120

GB: Under has hit in both Packers games this season

TB: Buccaneers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games against NFC opponents

Packers vs. Buccaneers picks: See picks here



Why the Buccaneers can cover

Even with limited weapons, veteran quarterback Tom Brady is lethal, elevating the play of those around him. Brady passed for 2,487 yards (310.9 per game) and had 26 touchdowns (25 passing and one rushing) versus four interceptions in eight home starts last season. He has two or more TD passes in 13 of his 16 home starts with Tampa Bay. He had two touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 104.9 rating in their last meeting. Brady will be looking for his sixth start in a row against Green Bay with a 95 or better rating.

After seeing the Bears gouge the Green Bay defense for big yardage a week ago, running back Leonard Fournette is licking his chops at the opportunity to face the Packers. Fournette had 74 yards from scrimmage, including 65 rushing, in Week 2. He had 608 scrimmage yards (86.9 per game) and three rushing touchdowns in seven home games in 2021, and is looking for his eighth game in a row at home with 50 or more scrimmage yards.

Why the Packers can cover

Despite that, the Buccaneers are not a lock to cover the Packers vs. Buccaneers spread. That's because Green Bay is led by a future Hall of Famer at quarterback as well. Aaron Rodgers passed for two touchdowns versus zero interceptions and a 131.1 rating in Week 2 and became just the fifth QB ever with 450 or more career touchdown passes (451). He became the second quarterback ever (Drew Brees) with 40 or more career games with a 130-plus rating. He has two or more TD passes in seven of his past eight games on the road. Rodgers has 295 or more passing yards and a 105 or better rating in two of his past three games against the Buccaneers.

Rodgers' top weapon so far this season has been running back Aaron Jones. He had 170 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns, including one rushing and one receiving, in Week 2. He has six games with 150 or more yards from scrimmage and two TDs since 2018, tied for third-most in the NFL. Jones is looking for his third game in a row against Tampa Bay with a rushing score and is looking for his eighth road game in a row with 50 or more yards from scrimmage.

How to make Packers vs. Buccaneers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the point total. In fact, it's calling for 40 total points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Packers vs. Buccaneers? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Packers vs. Buccaneers spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,000 on NFL picks, and find out.