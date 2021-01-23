The 2021 NFC Championship Game will pit legendary quarterbacks in a game that oddsmakers are predicting will be a shootout. Aaron Rodgers will lead the Green Bay Packers against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Lambeau Field with kickoff scheduled for 3:05 p.m. ET. The Packers are 3.5-point favorites with the total at 51.5 in the latest NFL odds, but William Hill Sportsbook will also have dozens of Packers vs. Buccaneers prop odds available for play.

Brady's over-under for total passing yards is 286.5 while Rodgers' is listed at 282.5, according to current 2021 NFC Championship Game prop lines. So which side of the over-under should you be backing for the future Hall of Famers and what other NFL player props should you be all over with a spot in Super Bowl 55 on the line? Before locking in any NFL prop bets for Sunday's 2021 NFC Championship Game, you need to see the Buccaneers vs. Packers prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning well over $800. The model also enters Wild Card Weekend on an incredible 120-78 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top NFL player prop bets for 2021 NFC Championship Game

The model says Rodgers goes under 36.5 passing attempts (-115), predicting that he throws the ball just 34 times on average. Rodgers is the frontrunner for NFL MVP honors after throwing or 48 touchdowns with just five interceptions while leading the NFL in completion percentage (70.7).

However, his 526 total pass attempts were the least he's thrown in a full season since 2014. Rodgers has attempted 36 passes or fewer in each effort during Green Bay's current seven-game winning streak and has only attempted 37 passes or more on three occasions this season. Even with the Packers trailing throughout a 38-10 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 6, Rodgers only threw the ball 35 times.

The model also says Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones goes well over 37.5 rushing yards (-115), predicting that he exceeds that total by more than 20 yards. If not for a finger surgery that cost him two games late in the season, Jones would have recorded his first 1,000-yard rushing season in 2020 and he still tallied 978 rushing yards overall. Jones was forced to sit out Tampa Bay's Wild Card win over Washington because of a quad injury and Leonard Fournette delivered 93 yards and a touchdown.

And while Fournette's performance in that win earned him more carries last week against New Orleans, Jones still had a major role in the running game and actually looked like the more effective runner with 62 yards on 12 carries compared to 63 yards for Fournette on five more attempts. Jones had 113 yards and two touchdowns in the Week 6 win over Green Bay and he should see more than enough opportunities on Sunday to cruise past 37.5 rushing yards.

