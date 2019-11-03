Packers vs. Chargers odds: 2019 NFL picks, predictions from proven expert who's 29-5 on Green Bay games

The Packers will try to build on their success out West when Green Bay visits the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The Packers lead the all-time series 10-1 and have won seven in a row against the Chargers. They're also 16-3 against AFC West teams since 2002. Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers has improvised to lead Green Bay to four straight wins, relying on the running game or a bevy of receivers depending on the opposition. Last week, he counted on Aaron Jones' receiving skills, and the running back caught seven passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-24 victory at Kansas City. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Green Bay is a four-point favorite, up one from the opener, while the Over-Under for total points scored is 48.5 in the latest Packers vs. Chargers odds. Before you make any Chargers vs. Packers picks and NFL predictions, you should see what SportsLine's resident Green Bay expert, R.J. White, has to say.

White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst for two-plus seasons. Over that span, the CBS Sports NFL editor and nationally-recognized NFL Draft expert has gone 265-218-22 on NFL against the spread picks, returning $2,335 to $100 players.

The stats guru, whose picks are coveted by fans everywhere, has hit it big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, twice in the past four years. More importantly, he has had a particularly keen eye for the Packers. In fact, he has hit 29 of his last 34 picks involving Green Bay, and anyone who has followed him is way up.

White has locked in on Packers vs. Chargers on Sunday

White knows Jones totaled 236 yards against Kansas City and leads Green Bay with 34 receptions this season. Rodgers has turned to various receivers with top option Davante Adams out with a toe injury, but he's questionable and could return this week. Marquez Valdes-Scantling has a team-high 420 receiving yards on 22 catches with two touchdowns. Tight end Jimmy Graham also has been reliable, with 21 grabs for 234 yards and three TDs.

The Packers are plus-seven in turnover margin and have 13 takeaways. Cornerback Kevin King has three interceptions and eight passes defended, while Jaire Alexander has knocked down 11 passes. Linebackers Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith have combined for 15 of the team's 20 sacks, while Blake Martinez leads the league with 83 tackles despite playing through a fractured hand.

But just because Green Bay has found balance on offense doesn't mean it will cover the Chargers vs. Packers spread on Sunday.

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers can still make plays, with L.A. ranking sixth in the league in passing at 281.1 yards per game. His favorite target is veteran Keenan Allen, who has 51 catches for 617 yards and three touchdowns.

The Chargers are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games in November, and the defense will need to step up this week. Defensive end Joey Bosa is a dominant force, posting seven sacks and 37 pressures, and he is second on the team with 42 tackles. Veteran linebacker Thomas Davis, in his first year with the Chargers after 13 seasons in Carolina, leads the team with 61 tackles.

