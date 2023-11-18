The Los Angeles Chargers look to keep their long-shot AFC playoff hopes alive as they travel to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Chargers (4-5) fell on a last second field goal to the Lions in Week 10, 41-38, while the Packers (3-6) lost on the road in Pittsburgh, 23-19. Los Angeles won the franchises' most recent matchup in 2019, 26-11. Both teams are 4-5 against the spread in 2023.

Kickoff from Lambeau Field is set for 1 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 3-point favorite in the Chargers vs. Packers odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 44. Before making any Packers vs. Chargers picks of your own, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Chargers vs. Packers and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 11 predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Packers vs. Chargers:

Packers vs. Chargers spread: Chargers -3

Packers vs. Chargers over/under: 44 points

Packers vs. Chargers money line: Chargers -162, Packers +137

Why the Chargers can cover

The Chargers are rightly favored as it is likely that the Packers' undermanned defense will have few answers to slow the dynamic trio of Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen. Herbert threw for 323 yards and four scores in last week's crushing defeat against the Lions and has accounted for 20 total touchdowns in 2023. For a team that likely needs to win at least six of its final eight games to make the postseason, Herbert will need to excel in the final half of the regular season.

Ekeler has been slowed due to injuries and hasn't topped 100 yards rushing since Week 1. On the season, he's averaging nearly 97 combined yards per game and has scored five touchdowns in six games played. The star of Los Angeles' offense this season has been Allen, who lit up Detroit to the tune of 11 receptions for 175 yards and two touchdowns last week. He ranks fourth in the NFL with 875 receiving yards and looks to be well on his way to surpass his career high of 1,393 yards in 2017. See which team to pick here.

Why the Packers can cover

The back half of the 2023 regular season will go a long way in determining whether Jordan Love is likely to be Green Bay quarterback of the future. He's completing only 58.7% of his passes for 2,009 yards, with 14 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. Love showed flashes last week, completing 21 of 40 passes against a stingy Pittsburgh defense for 289 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. With Green Bay almost certainly out of playoff contention, the front office is in full evaluation mode as to Love's future in Wisconsin.

Green Bay is only averaging 311 yards per game on offense, 12th worst in the NFL entering Week 11. The unit has been decimated by injuries to top players including running back Aaron Jones and wide receiver Christian Watson. The Packers' top three receivers last Sunday were all 2023 draft picks: wide receivers Jayden Reed (5-84-1) and Dontayvion Wicks (3-51-0), as well as tight end Luke Musgrave (2-64-0). While the immediate future is dim, the future for Green Bay, assuming Love can establish himself as a competent NFL starting quarterback, seems to be brighter. See which team to pick here.

