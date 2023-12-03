The Kansas City Chiefs bounced back from a narrow loss to Philadelphia two weeks ago with a 31-17 win over the Raiders last week. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 298 yards and two touchdowns, going over 250 passing yards for the first time since Oct. 22. Mahomes will aim for another strong outing when he faces the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football in Week 13. He has a passing yards total of 265.5 in the latest Week 13 NFL player props.

Green Bay has won three of its last four games to climb back into the playoff hunt, scoring at least 20 points in all three of those victories. Which stars should you back with your Sunday Night Football NFL prop bets for the Chiefs vs. Packers? Before locking in any NFL props for Sunday Night Football in Week 13 or entering selections on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Packers vs. Chiefs NFL prop predictions from the SportsLine AI PickBot.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponents defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see a 5-star rating on an over bet if a player is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. So far this season, SportsLine's AI PickBot has hit a whopping 543 4.5- and 5-star prop picks. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top NFL player prop bets for Packers vs. Chiefs

After analyzing Chiefs vs. Packers and examining the dozens of NFL player props, the AI PickBot says Packers quarterback Jordan Love goes under 15.5 rushing yards. Love is coming off a huge performance against Detroit on Thanksgiving Day, throwing for 268 yards and three touchdown passes while rushing for 39 yards. However, 37 of those rushing yards came on just one carry, and it does not take much digging to see that he usually falls well short of that number.

Love had zero rushing yards against the Chargers two weeks ago and 11 on two carries against Pittsburgh the game before that. He also failed to reach double-digits in his first game of November, finishing with seven yards on four carries against the Rams. Kansas City ranks fourth in total yards allowed per game, and Love is finishing with just 6.7 rushing yards in the AI PickBot's projections. See more NFL props here.

