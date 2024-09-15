The Indianapolis Colts (0-1) hit the road looking for their first win of the season when they head to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers (0-1). The Colts came up short against the Houston Texans in Week 1, losing to their AFC South rivals 29-27. The Packers are also looking for their first win of the season after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles 34-29 in the NFL Brazil Game. Jordan Love (knee) is doubtful for Green Bay.

Kickoff at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Indianapolis is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Packers vs. Colts odds from SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 40.5 points.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for spread, money line and over/under:

Packers vs. Colts spread: Colts -2.5

Packers vs. Colts over/under: 40.5 points

Packers vs. Colts money line: Colts -141, Packers +120

Why the Colts can cover

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has a skillset that will make things incredibly difficult for opposing defensive coordinators. The second-year pro from Florida is a true dual-threat quarterback, who has one of the strongest arms in the league. In Week 1, Richardson completed 9 of 19 passes for 212 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also led the Colts in rushing with 56 yards and a touchdown on six carries.

The Colts also have a game-changer at running back in Jonathan Taylor. The former Wisconsin star led the NFL in rushing in 2021, and is a true three-down running back. With Indianapolis' offensive line still among the better groups in the league, Taylor could be in for a big day against Green Bay's defense, which allowed Saquon Barkley to rush for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1.

Why the Packers can cover

The Packers will likely be without Love, which is obviously a massive blow to the team's offensive attack. Malik Willis will likely start in his place, and while he is still considered raw, he does have three career NFL starts. Willis was a third-round pick out of Liberty in 2022.

The Packers have plenty of offensive talent that should make things easier for Willis on Sunday. Second-year pro Jayden Reed was outstanding in Green Bay's season opener. The former Michigan State wide receiver caught four passes for 138 yards and touchdown, and also scored a 33-yard rushing touchdown.

