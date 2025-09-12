Skip to Main Content
Packers vs. Commanders takeaways: Jordan Love, Micah Parsons, Tucker Kraft shine in Green Bay's statement win

Green Bay's defense dominated, and Love and Kraft connected on several big plays

If the Packers used a Week 1 domination of the Lions as a major statement, they backed it up and then some in Week 2. The Packers (2-0) defeated the Commanders (1-1), 27-18, fueled by an explosive, efficient offense and a tremendous defense that seemed to move at a completely different speed than Washington's offense.

Love finished with 292 yards passing and a pair of touchdowns, with six completions for 124 yards and a score going to Kraft. Micah Parsons officially recorded a half-sack, but his impact was much larger than that, and Green Bay sacked Jayden Daniels four times while smothering would-be pass catchers.

After a slow start -- Jayden Reed's shoulder injury being the main development -- Green Bay's offense got rolling on its second drive, fueled by a 57-yard completion from Love to Kraft after Kraft broke free down the middle. Love connected with Romeo Doubs for a 5-yard touchdown shortly thereafter.

Washington did not manage a single first down in the first quarter -- a first since Daniels' arrival -- and Green Bay embarked on another long drive early in the second quarter, highlighted by a remarkable, twisting 37-yard catch from Malik Heath.

Josh Jacobs powered in from two yards out to make it 13-0. Commanders defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. got carted off after trying to block the extra point (which was successful), adding to Washington's woes. He was later ruled out with a quad injury.

Washington finally got on the board with a 51-yard Matt Gay field goal, but Gay missed a 58-yarder that could have cut the deficit further just before the half. But Green Bay's Brandon McManus then doinked a 48-yard try as time expired.

Down 17-3 after a McManus field goal, Washington finally found the end zone via a 20-yard Zach Ertz catch-and-run. Green Bay answered, though, with another touchdown drive, this one capped by Love's 8-yard touchdown toss to Kraft.

McManus nailed a 56-yard field goal shortly thereafter to extend the lead to three scores. Daniels found Deebo Samuel Sr. for a touchdown late, but it proved to be only window dressing -- and a costly one at that: Austin Ekeler suffered a non-contact Achilles injury and was carted off the field.

Washington will hope to use the mini-bye to recuperate before hosting the Raiders in Week 3. Green Bay will hope to carry momentum over to a Week 3 visit to the Browns.

Takeaways

Parsons leads overwhelming pass rush

The Commanders know Parsons very well from his time in Dallas, and he just keeps dominating them: He now has 11 sacks in nine career games against Washington.

Parsons' impact can't be limited to sacks, though. He drew a penalty and caused a ton of havoc in the backfield throughout the night, even as he remains on a snap count. Washington tried chipping him and double-teaming him, and that only produced middling results. It also produced openings for other pass rushers: Rashan Gary and Devonte Wyatt both had a sack, and Edgerrin Cooper, Karl Brooks and Barryn Sorrell each had a half-sack.

It also wasn't just the plays the pass rush made. It was the plays it didn't allow Daniels to make. He ran for just 17 yards, and Washington had just 51 as a team.

The ability to get pressure with just four pass rushers also allowed Green Bay to play aggressively in coverage. Daniels' 4.8 yards per pass attempt were his lowest in a full game in his career.

Love, Kraft spearhead big-play offense

Love had eight completions of at least 15 yards, spread out to five different receivers. Three went to Kraft, a testament to the tight end's all-around abilities. He led all tight ends in average yards after catch last year, and he showed off his ability to get downfield, too. He broke several tackles Thursday night, leading to key extra yardage that either moved the sticks or made it a more manageable down and distance.

Love, meanwhile, found plenty of open targets downfield, and even when they weren't open, receivers often made plays -- Heath's catch is worth watching again and again.

Love also didn't throw an interception for a ninth straight start, which ties Aaron Rodgers for the second-longest streak by a Packers quarterback since at least 1950. When Love doesn't put the ball in harm's way, that usually leads to success: Green Bay is 13-4 in his starts when he doesn't throw an interception.

Commanders offense struggles to find any success

The 18 points Washington scored isn't by any means an impressive total, but it's also perhaps even generous given the myriad issues. Josh Conerly Jr. had a rough night going up against Parsons. It's been a rude introduction to the NFL for Conerly, the first-round pick our of Oregon, who switched from left tackle to right tackle and has promptly had to face Brian Burns, Abdul Carter and Parsons in his first five days of regular-season football.

Conerly's struggles aside, Washington's passing attack was anemic; Daniels went 1 for 7 on throws at least 15 yards downfield, with his receivers often blanketed, and Washington's quick-hitting plays were completely smothered much of the night. Without the threat of the run game, Washington failed to find anything sort of rhythm, and their 230 total yards also marked the fewest since Daniels' arrival.

Updates
(25)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
Packers prevail, 27-18

Green Bay's victory was more decisive than the final score indicates. The Packers never trailed, took an early 14-0 lead and never lost their control on the game. 

Jordan Love was great, throwing for 292 yards and two touchdowns despite losing Jayden Reed to a shoulder injury in the first quarter. He was complemented by Josh Jacobs (23 carries, 84 yards and a TD) and Tucker Kraft, who had a career night with 124 yards and a TD on six catches. 

But really, the story of the night was the Packers' defense, which held the Commanders to 230 yards, 15 first downs and 5 of 16 efficiency on third down. They made Washington's running game a non-factor as the road team finished with just 51 yards on 19 carries. 

It's early, but the 2-0 Packers have made a strong case to be considered the NFL's best team. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 12, 2025, 3:31 AM
Sep. 11, 2025, 11:31 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Commanders get late touchdown

Washington is showing some fight in this one, getting a late touchdown to make it a 27-18 game with 2:53 left. The Packers recover the onside kick, though, giving them the ball near midfield. Commanders only have one time out left with the two minute warning upcoming. 

The Commanders' touchdown was a 10-yard strike from Daniels to Samuel, his first score as a Commander. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 12, 2025, 3:20 AM
Sep. 11, 2025, 11:20 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Austin Ekeler goes down with Achilles injury

Commanders veteran RB Austin Ekeler is helped off the field after suffering a non-contact Achilles injury while running a pass route.

Bryan DeArdo
September 12, 2025, 3:10 AM
Sep. 11, 2025, 11:10 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Green Bay adds some insurance points

Washington turns it over on downs, and Green Bay tackde a field goal onto their lead despite only gaining two yards on their ensuing drive. It's now 27-10 Packers with a little under half a quarter remaining. 

At halftime, Commanders coach Dan Quinn said that his team needed to improve on third down if they were going to win this game. To this point, the Commanders' offense is 4 and 14 on third down and 1-2 on fourth down. The defense has been OK on third down (allowing Green Bay to convert on 5 of its 11 third down attempts), but the damage has already been done. 

To me, the game's most revealing statistic is Washington needed about 55 minutes of game time to get into the red zone. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 12, 2025, 3:06 AM
Sep. 11, 2025, 11:06 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Kraft's monster night continues

Tucker Kraft is having a career night. The Packers' tight end has six catches for 124 yards that includes his wide-open, eight-yard TD catch that stretches Green Bay's lead to 24-10 with 8:57 left. The score capped off a nine-play, 65-yard drive that took 4:48 off the clock. 

The crazy part of that drive was that the Commanders had to know that Love was going to keep feeding his tight ends, and they still couldn't stop it. Part of the issue was that the Packers kept Washington off balance with their running game that included carries by wideouts Savion Williams and Matthew Golden. 

Green Bay has the NFL's deepest offensive skillset and it's not really close. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 12, 2025, 2:54 AM
Sep. 11, 2025, 10:54 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Packers get key first down

The Commanders knew it was coming, but they still couldn't stop a Love pass to a tight end. The latest one -- an eight-yard completion to Kraft -- gave the Packers a fresh set of downs with 11 minutes left. Kraft leads both teams with 116 yards on five catches, the most receiving yards by a Green Bay tight end in 10 years. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 12, 2025, 2:48 AM
Sep. 11, 2025, 10:48 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Commanders make it a one score game

Ageless wonder Zach Ertz scores the Commanders' first TD of the night on a 20-yard catch-and-carry with 13:45 left. The score capped off an 11-play, 50-yard drive. 

Ertz's score makes GB's upcoming drive a pivotal one. The Packers at the least need to pick up a first down or two to force WSH to do something they haven't done tonight: move the ball the length of the field. Rest assured the Commanders will be paying extra attention to GB's tight ends on this drive. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 12, 2025, 2:43 AM
Sep. 11, 2025, 10:43 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Commanders hanging around entering 4th QTR

Washington converts on two fourth downs to keep its drive drive as the third quarter expires. The second conversion was b/c of a holding call against CB Nate Hobbs. 

GB scored the quarter's only points on a field goal that extended its lead to 17-3. 

The Packers' success on defense has been their ability to make WSH one dimensional while not allowing Daniels to make any big plays downfield. Daniels has just 88 yards on 14 of 24 passing. Conversely, Jordan Love already has 265 yards on 16 of 25 passing. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 12, 2025, 2:35 AM
Sep. 11, 2025, 10:35 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Packers settle for FG

Packers increase their lead to 17-3 with 6:37 left in the third, but it's GB's first red zone trip that didn't end with a touchdown. GB got pass-happy in the red zone and the Commanders forced Love into a pair of throwaways after successfully applying pressure on Love. 

One of the strengths of the Packers' offense was on display on that drive, and that's their versatility and depth at the skill positions. On that drive, the Packers' TE's stepped up, with Musgrave catching two passes for 32 yards and Tucker Kraft making a 19-yard grab. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 12, 2025, 2:15 AM
Sep. 11, 2025, 10:15 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Commanders miss another FG; Parsons splits a sack

Matt Gay misses another FG, this one from 52 yards, as Washington misses a change to cut into its 11-point deficit. Gay's FG was made more difficult after Edgerrin Cooper and Micah Parsons combined to sack Daniels on third down. Parsons has 1.5 sacks in six quarters with the Packers. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 12, 2025, 2:04 AM
Sep. 11, 2025, 10:04 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Halftime stats

Score: Packers 14, Commanders 3
Total yards: Packers, 274-82
First downs: Packers, 13-4 
Third down: Packers 3-6, Commanders 2-7
Red zone: Packers 2-2, Commanders 0-0
TOP: Packers, 17:50

Love: 13-18, 214 yards, TD, 1 sack
Daniels: 9-15, 49 yards, 1 sack
Jacobs: 12 carries, 42 yards, TD 
Commanders: 34 yards on 9 carries
Packers: 70 yards on 15 carries
Kraft: 3 catches, 89 yards 
McLaurin: 2 catches, 18 yards 
Samuel: 3 catches, 13 yards 

Bryan DeArdo
September 12, 2025, 1:47 AM
Sep. 11, 2025, 9:47 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Half ends with missed FG's

Just moments after Gay missed a 58-yard FG, GB's Brandon McManus' 48-yard FG attempt clanked off a crossbar, keeping the score 14-3 Packers at intermission. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 12, 2025, 1:43 AM
Sep. 11, 2025, 9:43 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Play of the game (so far)

The play of the game so is Malik Heath's incredible toe tap. The officials initially ruled that Heath did not get both feet inbounds, but the ruling was overturned after a successful GB challenge. The play helped set up Jacobs' touchdown run that extended GB's lead to 14-0. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 12, 2025, 1:38 AM
Sep. 11, 2025, 9:38 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Commanders get on the board

Matt Gay's 51-yard FG has trimmed the Commanders' deficit to 14-3 with 4:27 to go until halftime. Washington somewhat took advantage of a short field as they went 37 yards in nine plays. 

It was a start, but the Commanders' offense wasn't terribly impressive on that drive. They have yet to establish the run, and the Packers have been able to put pressure on Jayden Daniels with just four rushers. That's allowed GB's secondary to play back while minimizing what Daniels has been able to do downfield. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 12, 2025, 1:29 AM
Sep. 11, 2025, 9:29 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Packers extend lead to 14-0

GB has now had 96- and 92-yard scoring drives in the first half. The Packers' second TD was courtesy of Josh Jacobs' 2-yard TD run midway through the second quarter. 

Jacobs hasn't broken free yet, but GB has stayed committed to having a balanced attacked, and it paid dividends at the end of that drive. 

Unfortunately, it looks like a serious injury just occurred no the PAT. Commanders veteran DL Deatrich Wise is getting medical attention on the field after sustaining a right leg injury. Obviously we don't know the severity of the injury yet, but it doesn't look good. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 12, 2025, 1:18 AM
Sep. 11, 2025, 9:18 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Packers lead 7-0 after one quarter

Packers dominated the first 15 minutes of this game. They out-gained Washington 151-11, had seven first downs to Washington's 0, and had the ball for 10:10. The Commanders ran just six plays during the first quarter. 

The score could have been worse if not for Trey Amos' PBU on Love's fourth down pass on the game's first drive. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 12, 2025, 12:55 AM
Sep. 11, 2025, 8:55 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Packers take 7-0 lead

Love hits Romeo Doubs for a five-yard strike that gives GB a 7-0 lead with 4:33 left in the third. Great play design by the Packers, who employed a heavy TE set which led to Washington selling out for the run. In hindsight, the Commanders should have known better given GB's lack of success on the ground so far. 

Love is off to a great start, with 118 yards and a TD on 7 of 10 passing. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 12, 2025, 12:45 AM
Sep. 11, 2025, 8:45 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
More injuries for Packers

Along with Jayden Reed (who is questionable to return with a shoulder), TE Tucker Kraft is now being evaluated for a possible injury. Kraft may have gotten hurt during a 14-yard run by Love on GB's second drive. 

GB's offense is going to be in serious trouble if it continues losing players. They're already down two starting offensive linemen tonight, which is impacting their ability to run the ball. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 12, 2025, 12:41 AM
Sep. 11, 2025, 8:41 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Packers come up empty on fourth down

Green Bay goes for it on fourth-and-three, but Love's deep pass to the end zone for rookie Matthew Golden was broken up by fellow rookie Trey Amos. Great play by Amos, who undercut the route on a throw that may have been slightly under thrown. 

Packers also may have sustained a possible injury to WR Jayden Reed, who was favoring his right arm as he left the field. 

Huge win on that drive for the Commanders' defense. A big key to their success was containing Jacobs and forcing GB's offense to be one-dimensional. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 12, 2025, 12:29 AM
Sep. 11, 2025, 8:29 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Packers on the move to start 'TNF'

Two completions by Jordan Love and a holding call on Washington has allowed Green Bay to cross midfield on the game's first drive. Both of Love's completions were to Dontayvion Wicks. 

Josh Jacobs has been held in check so far, getting just eight yards on his first three carries. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 12, 2025, 12:23 AM
Sep. 11, 2025, 8:23 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Notable Packers injuries

The Packers will be without starting offensive linemen Zach Tom (oblique) and Aaron Banks (ankle) for tonight's game. Micah Parsons, who was listed as questionable due to his back, is officially active, along with CB Nate Hobbs (knee). 

Rookie Anthony Belton is in line to replace Tom at RT, while Donovan Jennings will replace Banks at LG. Belton got his first NFL regular season snaps last week against the Lions. Jennings, who is in his second season with the Packers, has never played in a regular season game. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 11, 2025, 10:58 PM
Sep. 11, 2025, 6:58 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Packers RB Josh Jacobs looks to rumble into the end zone for 10th consecutive game

Green Bay Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs has racked up a rushing touchdown in nine straight games, which is the longest streak in Packers history. It's also tied for the fourth-longest streak by any player in the 21st century. 

Most Consecutive Games with Rush TD

Since 2000

                                                  Consecutive Games with Rush TD

2004-05 LaDainian Tomlinson   18

2021    Jonathan Taylor       11

2002    Priest Holmes         11

2024-25 Josh Jacobs           9 <<

2023    Kyren Williams         9

2022    Ezekiel Elliott             9

2005    Shaun Alexander       9

>> Active streak

 
Pinned
Link copied
New Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons ready for Jayden Daniels reunion

Micah Parsons faced Commanders 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year quarterback Jayden Daniels twice while with the Dallas Cowboys last season. Parsons was nuisance for Daniels last season: he amassed seven quarterback pressures and four-and-a-half sacks in those meetings. 

That production made Parsons the only player in the NFL to sack Daniels more than twice last season.   

Micah Parsons vs Commanders Last Season

            Week 12   Week 18

Tackles     8           4

Sacks       2.0         2.5

Pressures   3          4

 
Pinned
Link copied
Packers defense heating up

Green Bay has allowed 250 or fewer total yards in four of their last five games. Going back a little further, the Packers are allowing an average of 67.4 rushing yards per game in their last eight games. That's the fewest the Packers have allowed in an eight-game span since the 1995, 1996 seasons. The 1995 Packers lost in the NFC title game to the eventual Super Bowl champ Dallas Cowboys, and the 1996 Packers won the Super Bowl. 

 
Pinned
Link copied
Washington seeks first win at Green Bay in nearly 40 years

The last time Washington won at Lambeau Field was all the way back in 1986 when the starting quarterback was Jay Schroeder. The franchise's last road win at the Packers was in 1988 when Green Bay played some of their home games at Milwaukee County Stadium. Overall, Washington is on a six-game losing streak in road games at the Packers. 
