Packers vs. Cowboys: Jordy Nelson could not be more wide open on this TD
It's not the best idea to let Aaron Rodgers' No. 1 receiver run free into the end zone
Jordy Nelson is Aaron Rodgers' top passing game target. This has been the case for years now. He's averaged 143 targets per season over the last three years that he's been healthy.
Nelson also draws a ton of looks from Rodgers in the red zone. He's been targeted 124 times on plays run inside the opponent's 20-yard line during his career, and 71 times on plays run inside the 10-yard line.
So when the Packers get down into the red zone, it would probably be a good idea to keep an eye on Jordy Nelson ... even when the play looks like it might be a run.
Unfortunately for the Cowboys, Anthony Brown (No. 30 in white) did not keep his eyes on Jordy Nelson and Byron Jones (No. 31) did not keep his eyes on Jordy Nelson, so Jordy Nelson wound up wide the heck open in the end zone for what was probably the easiest touchdown throw of Aaron Rodgers' life.
I'm not an expert but that seems like less than ideal defense.
