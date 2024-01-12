A postseason NFC showdown features the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in the Wild Card Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Dallas (12-5) ended the season on a two-game win streak to secure the NFC East title and No. 2 seed in the NFL playoff bracket. On the other side, Green Bay won three straight contests to punch their ticket as the No. 7 seed. These storied franchises have met eight times in the postseason, with the series tied 4-4.

Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. The Cowboys are seven-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 50.5 in the latest Packers vs. Cowboys odds from SportsLine consensus.

Now, here are several NFL odds and betting trends for Packers vs. Cowboys:

Packers vs. Cowboys spread: Dallas -7

Packers vs. Cowboys Over/Under: 50.5 points

Packers vs. Cowboys money line: Dallas -343, Green Bay +271

GB: Packers are 9-8 against the spread this season

DAL: Cowboys are 10-7 against the spread this season

Why Cowboys can cover

Head coach Mike McCarthy took over playcalling duties in this offseason and the offense benefitted from that decision. Dallas was ranked fifth in the NFL in total offense (371.6), third in passing offense (258.6), and first in points per game (29.9). They've scored at least 30 points in eight home games thus far.

Quarterback Dak Prescott is the lead man for this unit. Prescott has had a career year for the Cowboys, ranking third in the NFL in passing yards (4,516), second in QBR (72.6), and first in passing touchdowns (36). The 30-year-old does a great job spreading the ball around and getting it into the arms of his playmakers. He's thrown for 250-plus yards and two passing scores in 10 games this season. In the season-finale win over the Commanders, he went 31 of 36 for 279 yards and four touchdowns.

Why Packers can cover

Green Bay has the youngest roster in the league at 25.7 years old. This team had their fair share of hiccups throughout the season but they constantly grew. In the first season post-Aaron Rodgers, the Packers were able to move the ball efficiently on the offensive side. They finished the campaign 12th in both total offense (345.5) and passing offense (233.4). In his first year as the full-time starter, Jordan Love looks like a franchise quarterback.

Love owns a big-time throwing arm and will push the ball downfield to give his guys a chance to make a play. The 2020 first-round pick ranked seventh in the league in passing yards (4,159), second in passing touchdowns (32), and ninth in QBR (62). He had six games in the regular season with at least 250 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and zero interceptions. In the Week 18 win over the Chicago Bears, Love went 27 of 32 for 316 yards and two passing scores.

How to make Packers vs. Cowboys picks

