The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers opened up their 2024 season in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Friday night. Out of the gate, both teams struggled to find their footing. Literally.
The field conditions at Corinthians Arena appear to be quite slick, which has resulted in several players on both teams slipping and sliding on the field. In the first quarter, Christian Watson slipped and missed what would've been a receiving touchdown from Jordan Love. Midway through the second quarter, cornerback Jaire Alexander slipped, which allowed Eagles wideout A.J. Brown to make a catch and turn upfield for a 20-yard gain. And that's only a couple of examples.
"It's been a problem for sure," Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told the broadcast of the field before departing to the locker room at halftime.
As you may expect, the field conditions have drawn a notable reaction on social media, including various past and present players in the NFL. Here's a look at what some folks, including former Texans legend and The NFL Today on CBS analyst J.J. Watt, who suited up in the NFL are saying about the field at Corinthians Arena.
Soccer fields are made for speed and agility. Smaller bodies gliding across the surface with minimal contact.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 7, 2024
They are not properly conditioned to have the size & strength of NFL players cutting, pushing and driving all game on them.
This is common at international games. https://t.co/6NmjrwFty2
Man this field sucks!!! 🤦🏾♂️ GB vs PHI— LeBron James (@KingJames) September 7, 2024
That field is in horrible shape. Most international grass fields are super slippery but this is a safety issue for the players.— Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) September 7, 2024
Before every game the player union rep for each team usually checks out the field… I’m surprised we didn’t hear more about this
I see the NFL still hasn't figured out how to get a field ready for a game overseas. Ridiculous— Ryan Jensen (@sinjen66) September 7, 2024
At least make sure the field conditions good if you want to play in another country.— Diontae Spencer (@DSpencer4_) September 7, 2024
This field is terrible 😂— Cam Sample (@cameron_sample) September 7, 2024