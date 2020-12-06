Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Green Bay

Current Records: Philadelphia 3-7-1; Green Bay 8-3

What to Know

The Philadelphia Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday at Lambeau Field. Green Bay should still be feeling good after a win, while the Eagles will be looking to regain their footing.

Philadelphia didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 23-17 to the Seattle Seahawks last Monday. No one had a standout game offensively for Philadelphia, but they got scores from TE Dallas Goedert and TE Richard Rodgers.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Green Bay and the Chicago Bears last week was still a pretty decisive one as Green Bay wrapped it up with a 41-25 victory at home. The Packers' QB Aaron Rodgers did his thing and passed for four TDs and 211 yards on 29 attempts.

The Eagles are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Philadelphia is now 3-7-1 while Green Bay sits at 8-3. Two stats to keep an eye on: Philadelphia enters the contest with only 14 passing touchdowns allowed, good for third best in the league. But Green Bay ranks first in the NFL when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 33 on the season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $334.45

Odds

The Packers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Packers as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Green Bay and Philadelphia both have one win in their last two games.