Packers vs. Eagles: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who's Playing

Green Bay (home) vs. Philadelphia (away)

Current Records: Green Bay 3-0-0; Philadelphia 1-2-0

What to Know

Philadelphia will take on Green Bay at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday at Lambeau Field. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Philadelphia now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

On Sunday, the Eagles weren't able to make up for their 24-23 defeat to Detroit when they last met Oct. of 2016. The Eagles fell just short of Detroit by a score of 27-24. The losing side was boosted by QB Carson Wentz, who passed for 259 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Green Bay might be getting used to good results now that the team has three wins in a row. They came out on top against Denver by a score of 27-16.

Green Bay's win lifted them to 3-0 while Philadelphia's loss dropped them down to 1-2. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Green Bay rank second in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only 1 on the season. As for Philadelphia, they come into the contest boasting the second fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the league at 57. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Packers are a solid 4.5-point favorite against the Eagles.

Over/Under: 45

Series History

Green Bay won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.