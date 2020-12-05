Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Green Bay

Current Records: Philadelphia 3-7-1; Green Bay 8-3

What to Know

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lambeau Field. The Eagles are limping into the contest on a three-game losing streak.

Philadelphia didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 23-17 to the Seattle Seahawks this past Monday. No one had a standout game offensively for Philadelphia, but they got scores from TE Dallas Goedert and TE Richard Rodgers.

Meanwhile, Green Bay strolled past the Chicago Bears with points to spare this past Sunday, taking the matchup 41-25. It was another big night for Green Bay's QB Aaron Rodgers, who passed for four TDs and 211 yards on 29 attempts.

Green Bay's win lifted them to 8-3 while Philadelphia's defeat dropped them down to 3-7-1. Green Bay has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 31.73 points per game. We'll see if the Eagles can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Green Bay and Philadelphia both have one win in their last two games.