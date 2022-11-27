Aaron Rodgers had a clean performance in Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans, but it didn't result in a win for his team. Second-round 2022 draft selection Christian Watson has emerged as his top target in the red zone, however, and has five touchdown catches over the last two games. Is either player one that you should drop into your NFL DFS lineups on Sunday Night Football when the Packers play the Philadelphia Eagles?

For Philadelphia, tight end Jack Stoll finished with just one catch for seven yards in place of Dallas Goedert, who was placed on injured reserve after Week 10. The tight end situation in Green Bay isn't much better, but Robert Tonyan may be the answer for classic formats in the NFL DFS player pool, even though he had just two receptions for 19 yards last week. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Packers vs. Eagles on Sunday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Eagles vs. Packers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Last week, Hurts completed 72% of his passes for 190 yards and a touchdown in a 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts. For the season, he has thrown for 2,407 yards with 15 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

Although his passing totals were on the low side against the Colts, he ran the ball 16 times for 86 yards and another score. For the year, he has 440 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 110 attempts. The Packers have only allowed opposing quarterbacks to run for 112 yards and a touchdown, but Green Bay has one of the league's most porous rushing defenses, and Philadelphia has proven capable of scheming up ways for Hurts to pick up yards on the ground.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes stacking Hurts with Philadelphia receiver A.J. Brown. Brown caught five passes for 60 yards against the Colts last Sunday. For the season, he has 49 receptions for 785 yards and six touchdowns.

After a hot start in the first four weeks, Brown only had one game with more than 67 receiving yards, when he went off for 156 yards and three touchdowns against the Steelers in Week 8. He's a prime candidate to explode again this week, as the Packers allowed the wide receiver combination of Treylon Burks and Robert Woods to catch 13 passes for 180 yards in Week 11. Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander's defensive assignments have caught just 58% of their targets this season, but nearly half of the yards he's allowed have come after the catch, and Brown has 305 YAC this season. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Packers vs. Eagles

