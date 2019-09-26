Packers vs. Eagles odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, best predictions from model on 79-53 run

A pair of proud franchises will go head-to-head on Thursday Night Football when the Green Bay Packers host the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:20 p.m. ET in Lambeau Field. It's been a year of revival for the Packers, with a new-look defense leading the way to a 3-0 start, while quarterback Aaron Rodgers and new head coach Matt LaFleur sort through offensive difficulties. Meanwhile, the 1-2 Eagles are hoping not to lose sight of the 3-0 Cowboys in the NFC East after dropping back-to-back games by a combined seven points. Green Bay is a four-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. Eagles odds, while the over-under stands at 47 after falling as low as 45. Before you make any Eagles vs. Packers picks and NFL predictions for Thursday Night Football, make sure you listen to what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows that Green Bay's new defense has shined, with free agents Adrian Amos, Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith all making early-season contributions. First-round picks Darnell Savage and Rashan Gary also helping the unit limit opponents to just 11.7 points per game, the second-best mark in the league. Amos and Savage both have interceptions and neither is afraid to drop down into the box to defend the run, while Preston and Za'Darius Smith have combined for 7.5 sacks.

That's why the Packers' defense ranks fifth against the pass (197.3 yards per game) and has forced eight turnovers so far this season. At the same time, even though Rodgers hasn't been prolific in LaFleur's offense, he continues to protect the football (no interceptions), which has allowed Green Bay to win the turnover battle in all three games.

But just because Green Bay is unbeaten so far does not guarantee it will cover the Packers vs. Eagles spread on Thursday Night Football.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, despite being a bit banged up himself, has had a solid start to his season, completing 72-of-118 passes for 803 yards and six touchdowns. He's sporting a quarterback rating of 91.2. Wentz was 28-for-39 for 313 yards and three touchdowns in the season-opener against Washington. For his career, Wentz has a QB rating of 92.4, and he's also been effective carrying the football, rushing 155 times for 583 yards and three touchdowns.

The Eagles' rushing attack has been led by rookie back Miles Sanders, a second-round draft pick out of Penn State who has 34 carries for 106 yards along with six receptions for 84 yards. Former Chicago Bears back Jordan Howard has added 99 yards on 25 carries and one touchdown.

