Packers vs. Eagles odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from dialed-in model on 79-53 run

Teams trending in opposite directions to start the season meet when the Green Bay Packers host the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. The Packers (3-0) already have won half as many games as they did all of last season, while the Eagles (1-2) have lost two straight by four points or fewer and have been devastated by injuries on the offensive side of the ball. Thursday's kickoff from Lambeau Field is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. The latest Green Bay weather forecast is calling for clear skies and temperatures in the 60s at kickoff for the first game of Week 4. Philadelphia defeated Washington in the opener, while Green Bay has wins over Chicago, Minnesota and Denver. The Packers are favored by four in the latest Packers vs. Eagles odds, down a half-point from the opener, while the over-under is 46. Before you make any Eagles vs. Packers picks and NFL predictions for Thursday Night Football, make sure you listen to what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 4 of the 2019 NFL season on a strong 17-10 run that dates back to last season. It's also on a 79-53 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 3, it was all over the Saints (+5) without Drew Brees covering against the Seahawks and Daniel Jones leading the Giants (+5) to the cover against the Bucs.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com for the third straight year on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Packers vs. Eagles on Thursday Night Football. We can tell you it is leaning under, and it also has an against the spread pick that cashes in over 50 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows the Packers have opened the season with an emphasis on the run game, and one big reason is the play of Aaron Jones. He leads Green Bay in rushing with 46 carries for 174 yards and three touchdowns, including two against Denver on Sunday. In his third season, Jones has carried 260 times for 1,350 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Another weapon has been wide receiver Davante Adams. Although he was held to four receptions for 56 yards in the Week 3 win over the Broncos, Adams has 15 receptions for 198 yards this season. For his career, he has 363 receptions for 4,395 yards and 39 touchdowns. Adams and company have covered the spread in all three games this season, including winning by double-digits last week against the Broncos as touchdown favorites.

But just because Green Bay is unbeaten so far does not guarantee it will cover the Packers vs. Eagles spread on Thursday Night Football.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, despite being a bit banged up himself, has had a solid start to his season, completing 72-of-118 passes for 803 yards and six touchdowns. He's sporting a quarterback rating of 91.2. Wentz was 28-for-39 for 313 yards and three touchdowns in the season-opener against Washington. For his career, Wentz has a QB rating of 92.4, and he's also been effective carrying the football, rushing 155 times for 583 yards and three touchdowns.

The Eagles' rushing attack has been led by rookie back Miles Sanders, a second-round draft pick out of Penn State who has 34 carries for 106 yards along with six receptions for 84 yards. Former Chicago Bears back Jordan Howard has added 99 yards on 25 carries and one touchdown.

So who wins Eagles vs. Packers on Thursday Night Football? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Eagles vs. Packers spread to jump on Thursday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.