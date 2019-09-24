Packers vs. Eagles odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 79-53 run

The Green Bay Packers will look to continue their home dominance over the Philadelphia Eagles when they meet in a key NFC showdown on Thursday Night Football to open the Week 4 NFL schedule. The Packers (3-0), who lead the NFC North, are 17-5 all-time at home against Philadelphia, while the Eagles (1-2), who opened the season with a win over Washington, will try to snap a two-game losing streak. Kickoff from Lambeau Field is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, and the Packers lead the all-time series 28-16. Green Bay is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. Eagles odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 45. Before making any Eagles vs. Packers picks of your own, listen to the Thursday Night Football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 4 of the 2019 NFL season on a strong 17-10 run that dates back to last season. It's also on a 79-53 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 3, it was all over the Saints (+5) without Drew Brees covering against the Seahawks and Daniel Jones leading the Giants (+5) to the cover against the Bucs.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com for the third straight year on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Packers vs. Eagles on Thursday Night Football. We can tell you it is leaning under, and it also has an against the spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows the Packers, under first-year head coach Matt LaFleur, have started fast with divisional wins over Chicago and Minnesota, along with Sunday's victory over the Denver Broncos, despite not putting up big offensive numbers. Instead, Green Bay's defense has clamped down on its opponents, allowing the second-fewest points (11.7) and the fifth-fewest passing yards (197.3) per game. The Packers have also gotten pressure on opposing quarterbacks, racking up 12 sacks so far.

Offensively, Green Bay is led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Despite a slow start in the opener against the Bears, he has played well thus far, completing 57-of-93 passes for 647 yards and four touchdowns. He has not been intercepted and owns a quarterback rating of 96.5. Against the Eagles, he has completed 91-of-136 passes for 1,036 yards and 10 touchdowns in five meetings.

But just because Green Bay is unbeaten so far does not guarantee it will cover the Packers vs. Eagles spread on Thursday Night Football.

That's because the Eagles have had plenty of success under fourth-year coach Doug Pederson. Under his watch, Philadelphia is 30-21, including 4-1 in the postseason with a Super Bowl LII championship. Despite a number of injuries, wide receiver Nelson Agholor has helped pick up some of the slack on offense and had eight receptions for 50 yards and two touchdowns against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. For the season, he has 18 receptions for 168 yards and three scores.

Tight end Zach Ertz continues to be a weapon on offense. Ertz has 17 receptions for a team-high 190 yards. In two games against Green Bay, he has 10 catches for 91 yards.

So who wins Eagles vs. Packers on Thursday Night Football? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Eagles vs. Packers spread to jump on Thursday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.