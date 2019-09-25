Packers vs. Eagles odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from proven model on 79-53 run

The Philadelphia Eagles are hoping for the return of a number of injured players on Thursday Night Football when they take on the Green Bay Packers at historic Lambeau Field. The Eagles (1-2), who placed second in the NFC East at 9-7 in 2018, have had success on the road, going 4-4 away from home last season. The Packers (3-0), who placed third in the NFC North at 6-9-1 in 2018, are tough to beat at home, going 7-2 at Lambeau Field since the start of last season. The game is slated to begin at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Eagles have missed talented wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, who will return from a calf injury and does not appear on the Week 4 NFL injury report. In the season-opener against Washington, he had five receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown. The Packers are favored by four in the latest Eagles vs. Packers odds after the line opened at 4.5, while the over-under for total points scored is 46. You'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model says before entering Packers vs. Eagles picks of your own.

The model knows the unbeaten Packers are looking for their first winning season since 2016, but have had a winning record in eight of their previous 10 seasons going into 2019. Through 100 seasons, the Packers have compiled an all-time record of 778-593-38 with 13 league championships, including wins in Super Bowls I, II, XXXI and XLV. They also have nine conference titles, 18 division crowns and have qualified for the playoffs in 32 seasons. They have one of the ultimate home-field advantages in the NFL.

Defensively, Green Bay has piled up 193 tackles, 12 sacks and four interceptions on the season. A big contributor is inside linebacker Blake Martinez, who leads the team in tackles with 32, including 23 solo, and one sack. In his four-year career, Martinez has 389 tackles, 257 solo tackles, eight sacks, 15 passes defensed, two interceptions and one forced fumble.

But just because Green Bay is unbeaten so far does not guarantee it will cover the Packers vs. Eagles spread on Thursday Night Football.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, despite being a bit banged up himself, has had a solid start to his season, completing 72-of-118 passes for 803 yards and six touchdowns. He's sporting a quarterback rating of 91.2. Wentz was 28-for-39 for 313 yards and three touchdowns in the season-opener against Washington. For his career, Wentz has a QB rating of 92.4, and he's also been effective carrying the football, rushing 155 times for 583 yards and three touchdowns.

The Eagles' rushing attack has been led by rookie back Miles Sanders, a second-round draft pick out of Penn State who has 34 carries for 106 yards along with six receptions for 84 yards. Former Chicago Bears back Jordan Howard has added 99 yards on 25 carries and one touchdown.

