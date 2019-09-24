Packers vs. Eagles odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from top model on 79-53 run

The Green Bay Packers and their vastly improved defense will look to keep the clamps on the Philadelphia Eagles when they meet on Thursday Night Football at Lambeau Field. The Packers (3-0), leaders in a tight NFC North race, have allowed just 35 total points through three games after giving up 400 last season, an average of 25. On the other sideline, the Eagles (1-2) will look to rebound after back-to-back losses, including a 27-24 setback to the Lions on Sunday. The game is slated to start at 8:20 p.m and is the first on the Week 4 NFL schedule. The Packers have won five of the last six meetings against Philadelphia and are favored by 4.5 in the latest Packers vs. Eagles odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 45. You'll want to see the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Eagles vs. Packers picks of your own.

The model knows the unbeaten Packers are looking for their first winning season since 2016, but have had a winning record in eight of their previous 10 seasons going into 2019. Through 100 seasons, the Packers have compiled an all-time record of 778-593-38 with 13 league championships, including wins in Super Bowls I, II, XXXI and XLV. They also have nine conference titles, 18 division crowns and have qualified for the playoffs in 32 seasons. They have one of the ultimate home-field advantages in the NFL.

Defensively, Green Bay has piled up 193 tackles, 12 sacks and four interceptions on the season. A big contributor is inside linebacker Blake Martinez, who leads the team in tackles with 32, including 23 solo, and one sack. In his four-year career, Martinez has 389 tackles, 257 solo tackles, eight sacks, 15 passes defensed, two interceptions and one forced fumble.

But just because Green Bay is unbeaten so far does not guarantee it will cover the Packers vs. Eagles spread on Thursday Night Football.

That's because the Eagles have had plenty of success under fourth-year coach Doug Pederson. Under his watch, Philadelphia is 30-21, including 4-1 in the postseason with a Super Bowl LII championship. Despite a number of injuries, wide receiver Nelson Agholor has helped pick up some of the slack on offense and had eight receptions for 50 yards and two touchdowns against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. For the season, he has 18 receptions for 168 yards and three scores.

Tight end Zach Ertz continues to be a weapon on offense. Ertz has 17 receptions for a team-high 190 yards. In two games against Green Bay, he has 10 catches for 91 yards.

