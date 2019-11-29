Packers vs. Giants odds, line, spread: 2019 NFL picks, predictions from model on 93-63 roll

The Packers will try to rebound from a tough loss when Green Bay visits the New York Giants on Sunday. Green Bay is 8-3 after a 37-8 loss to the 49ers, while the Giants are 2-9 and have lost seven in a row. Green Bay's offense still plays winning football under the direction of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and running back Aaron Jones has helped provide balance. The Giants have been hit hard by injuries and quarterback Daniel Jones has struggled since winning two in a row to start his career. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. Green Bay is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. Giants odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 45.5. Before you make any Packers vs. Giants picks of your own, you need to see the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, here are the betting lines and trends for Packers vs. Giants:

Packers vs. Giants spread: Green Bay -6.5

Packers vs. Giants over-under: 45.5

Packers vs. Giants money line: Green Bay -293, New York +238

Packers: QB Aaron Rodgers is 3-1 in four regular-season games against the Giants.

Giants: WR Darius Slayton has 14 catches for 188 yards and two touchdowns over the past two games.

The model has taken into account that the Packers are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games following an ATS loss, and Rodgers will do whatever it takes to avoid a letdown. The veteran is completing 64.5 percent of his passes for 2,822 yards and 18 touchdowns with just two interceptions. Receiver Davante Adams appears healthy and can be a game-breaker, catching 46 passes for 580 yards in seven games.

Green Bay's defense also can make plays, with 15 takeaways to contribute to a plus-eight turnover margin. Linebacker Blake Martinez is second in the league with 108 tackles and has two sacks. Preston Smith has 10.5 sacks and Za'Darius Smith has 10 of the team's 28 takedowns. Cornerback Kevin King has three interceptions for the Packers, who are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games in Week 13.

Green Bay might look a lot better on paper, but that doesn't mean it will cover the Giants vs. Packers spread on Sunday.

That's because the Giants are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games after scoring fewer than 15 points in their previous game. They come off a 19-14 setback to the Bears, but should be able to run the ball against a Packers team that allows 125.5 yards per game on the ground (26th in the NFL). Saquon Barkley has run for 459 yards in eight games.

New York's defense also has been hit by injuries, but the home team is 3-0-1 against the spread in the last four meetings between the teams. Antoine Bethea is the playmaker on defense, with 75 tackles, and interception and two fumble recoveries. Cornerback Janoris Jenkins has batted down 13 passes and has four interceptions, while Markus Golden leads the team with 7.5 sacks.

