Week 5 of the 2022 NFL schedule features a jam-packed Sunday slate that begins with an early matchup in London. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will take on Daniel Jones and the New York Giants in a standalone game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Both teams are 3-1 this season. The Packers are on a three-game winning streak after a Week 4 overtime victory over the New England Patriots, while the Giants are coming off a 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears.

Kick-off is at 9:30 a.m. ET in London. Caesars Sportsbook lists Green Bay as an 8-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 42 in the latest Giants vs. Packers odds.

Giants vs. Packers spread: Packers -8

Giants vs. Packers over/under: 42 points

Giants vs. Packers money line: Packers -385, Giants +300

NYG: Giants are 3-1 against the spread this season

GB: Packers are 2-2 against the spread this season

Why the Giants can cover

The Giants lead the NFL with 770 rushing yards through four games and are averaging 5.8 yards per carry. The Giants rushed for 262 yards in Week 4, the most for the team in any game since 2008, and Daniel Jones is a legitimate running threat from the quarterback position. Jones has 18 rushing first downs this season, most by any NFL quarterback through four weeks since Michael Vick in 2006.

Saquon Barkley is leading the league with 463 rushing yards, the most by a Giant in four weeks to begin a season since 1950. Barkley has 107 receiving yards and is in the top 10 among active players with 70.9 rushing yards per game in his career. New York is taking care of the ball well, committing only five turnovers, and is in the top 10 in scoring defense, first downs allowed, and passing yards allowed.

Why the Packers can cover

Attention is consistently paid to Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay's offense, but the Packers are flying around on defense. The Packers are No. 7 in scoring defense, allowing 17.3 points per game. Green Bay leads the league in third down efficiency allowed (23.8%) and is in the top three in first downs allowed and passing yards allowed. Green Bay is in the top 10 in red zone efficiency allowed and in the top five in total defense, yielding only 294.8 yards per game.

The Packers also project to take advantage of a paltry New York passing game. The Giants are No. 31 in passing yards and No. 27 in passing touchdowns. New York is also below-average in total yards per game, with the No. 27 mark in third down efficiency and the No. 23 ranking in red zone efficiency.

