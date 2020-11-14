Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ Green Bay

Current Records: Jacksonville 1-7; Green Bay 6-2

What to Know

This Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.88 points per contest. They will square off against the Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lambeau Field. The Jaguars stagger in eager to bring about an end to their seven-game losing streak.

Jacksonville was close but no cigar this past Sunday as they fell 27-25 to the Houston Texans. A silver lining for Jacksonville was the play of WR D.J. Chark, who caught seven passes for one TD and 146 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Chark has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Green Bay and the San Francisco 49ers last Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Green Bay wrapped it up with a 34-17 victory on the road. QB Aaron Rodgers continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, passing for four TDs and 305 yards on 31 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Rodgers' 52-yard TD bomb to WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the second quarter.

Jacksonville have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13.50 point spread they are up against. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Green Bay's win lifted them to 6-2 while Jacksonville's loss dropped them down to 1-7. The Packers have been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 31.63 points per game. We'll see if the Jaguars can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Packers are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Green Bay won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.