The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Green Bay is 6-2 overall and 2-1 at home, while the Jaguars are 1-7 overall and 0-4 on the road. The Packers have split their last four games. The Jaguars have lost seven consecutive games.

Packers vs. Jaguars spread: Packers -13.5

Packers vs. Jaguars over-under: 49 points

Packers vs. Jaguars money line: Green Bay -950 Jacksonville 625

Why the Packers can cover

The Packers didn't have too much trouble with the San Francisco 49ers on the road last Thursday as they won 34-17. Aaron Rodgers passed for four TDs and 305 yards on 31 attempts for a 147.2 rating. He has 27 games with four TD passes and 15 games with a 140-plus rating, both fourth-most in NFL history. Rodgers has two-plus TD passes vs. zero INTs with a 105-plus rating in seven of eight games this season. He has thrown three-plus TD passes in his last three games.

Davante Adams had 10 receptions for 173 yards and a TD last week. He is the only player with three games of 10-plus catches, 150-plus yards and a TD in a single season in NFL history. Adams is the first player with 50-plus catches (53), 600-plus yards (675) and eight TD catches in his first six games of a season in the Super Bowl era. Aaron Jones has 11 TDs (eight rushing) in his past six games at home and is aiming for his seventh in a row at home with a TD. Since 2019, Jones is tied for the NFL lead with 26 scrimmage TDs.

Why the Jaguars can cover

Jacksonville fell 27-25 to Houston in Week 9. D.J. Chark caught seven passes for 146 yards and a TD. It was Chark's first 100-yard game of the season. Rookie Jake Luton passed for 304 yards and one TD vs. one INT for a 90.2 rating and rushed for a TD in his NFL debut last week, the most passing yards by a Jaguars player in his NFL debut. He threw a 73-yard TD pass to Chark for his first NFL completion, the fourth-longest TD pass on a player's first NFL completion since 1970.

James Robinson rushed for 99 yards and a TD last week. He has scored in his past three games. Robinson is tied for the lead among rookies with seven TDs (five rushing) and is second in rushing yards (580) and scrimmage yards (805). Chris Conley had a season-high seven catches for 52 yards in Week 9. Myles Jack led the Jaguars with 11 tackles and he forced a fumble vs. Houston.

