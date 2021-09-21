Through 1 Quarter

The Green Bay Packers already have more points in one quarter against the Detroit Lions than they managed in total against the New Orleans Saints last week. The Packers and Detroit are all tied up at 7.

RB Aaron Jones has led the way so far for Green Bay, as he has picked up 30 yards on the ground on six carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD. The Lions have been riding high on the performance of WR Quintez Cephus, who has caught three passes for one TD and 56 yards.

Here's an interesting fact: Green Bay also had a zero-point lead after the first quarter in the teams' last meeting.

Who's Playing

Detroit @ Green Bay

Current Records: Detroit 0-1; Green Bay 0-1

Last Season Records: Green Bay 13-3; Detroit 5-11

What to Know

The Green Bay Packers won both of their matches against the Detroit Lions last season (42-21 and 31-24) and are aiming for the same result Monday. Green Bay and Detroit will face off in an NFC North battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field. The Packers are expected to win again but are hoping to meet expectations this time.

There's no need to mince words: Green Bay lost to the New Orleans Saints last week, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 38-3. Green Bay was down 24-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Aaron Rodgers had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 133 yards passing.

Meanwhile, Detroit came up short against the San Francisco 49ers last week, falling 41-33. The Lions' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of QB Jared Goff, who passed for three TDs and 338 yards on 57 attempts, and RB Jamaal Williams, who punched in one rushing touchdown. Goff ended up with a passer rating of 130.30.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $60.00

Odds

The Packers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Packers as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Green Bay have won seven out of their last 12 games against Detroit.