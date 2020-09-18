Who's Playing

Detroit @ Green Bay

Current Records: Detroit 0-1; Green Bay 1-0

Last Season Records: Green Bay 13-3; Detroit 3-12-1

What to Know

The Detroit Lions lost both of their matches to the Green Bay Packers last season on scores of 22-23 and 20-23, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Lions and Green Bay will face off in an NFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lambeau Field. The odds don't look promising for Detroit, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Detroit suffered a bitter defeat this past Sunday, failing to capitalize on an early lead against the Chicago Bears. Detroit was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against Chicago 27-23. Detroit was up 23-6 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. The losing side was boosted by RB Adrian Peterson, who picked up 93 yards on the ground on 14 carries.

Special teams collected 11 points for the Lions. Kicker K Matt Prater delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

The Packers had to travel to play their first game of the season, and the final result was worth the trip. They came out on top against the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 43-34 this past Sunday. Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 364 yards on 44 attempts. Rodgers ended up with a passer rating of 127.50.

Green Bay's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to 0-1. Both teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Packers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Green Bay and Detroit both have five wins in their last ten games.