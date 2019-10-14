Packers vs. Lions live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Packers vs. Lions football game
Who's Playing
Green Bay (home) vs. Detroit (away)
Current Records: Green Bay 4-1-0; Detroit 2-1-1
What to Know
Detroit has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Detroit and Green Bay will face off in an NFC North battle at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at Lambeau Field. The Lions won both of their matches against Green Bay last season (31-23 and 31 to nothing) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
It was all tied up 13-13 at halftime, but Detroit was not quite Kansas City's equal in the second half when they met two weeks ago. Detroit was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 34-30 to Kansas City. A silver lining for the Lions was the play of QB Matthew Stafford, who passed for 291 yards and three TDs on 34 attempts. Stafford ended up with a passer rating of 118.60.
Meanwhile, Green Bay won the last time they faced Dallas, and things went their way last week, too. The Packers were able to grind out a solid win over Dallas, winning 34-24.
The Lions are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.
Green Bay's victory lifted them to 4-1 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to 2-1-1. We'll see if Green Bay's success rolls on or if Detroit is able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $70.00
Odds
The Packers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Lions.
Bettors have moved against the Packers slightly, as the game opened with the Packers as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Detroit have won five out of their last eight games against Green Bay.
- Dec 30, 2018 - Detroit 31 vs. Green Bay 0
- Oct 07, 2018 - Detroit 31 vs. Green Bay 23
- Dec 31, 2017 - Detroit 35 vs. Green Bay 11
- Nov 06, 2017 - Detroit 30 vs. Green Bay 17
- Jan 01, 2017 - Green Bay 31 vs. Detroit 24
- Sep 25, 2016 - Green Bay 34 vs. Detroit 27
- Dec 03, 2015 - Green Bay 27 vs. Detroit 23
- Nov 15, 2015 - Detroit 18 vs. Green Bay 16
