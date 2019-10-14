Packers vs. Lions live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Green Bay (home) vs. Detroit (away)

Current Records: Green Bay 4-1-0; Detroit 2-1-1

What to Know

Detroit has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Detroit and Green Bay will face off in an NFC North battle at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at Lambeau Field. The Lions won both of their matches against Green Bay last season (31-23 and 31 to nothing) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

It was all tied up 13-13 at halftime, but Detroit was not quite Kansas City's equal in the second half when they met two weeks ago. Detroit was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 34-30 to Kansas City. A silver lining for the Lions was the play of QB Matthew Stafford, who passed for 291 yards and three TDs on 34 attempts. Stafford ended up with a passer rating of 118.60.

Meanwhile, Green Bay won the last time they faced Dallas, and things went their way last week, too. The Packers were able to grind out a solid win over Dallas, winning 34-24.

The Lions are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Green Bay's victory lifted them to 4-1 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to 2-1-1. We'll see if Green Bay's success rolls on or if Detroit is able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $70.00

Odds

The Packers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Lions.

Bettors have moved against the Packers slightly, as the game opened with the Packers as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Detroit have won five out of their last eight games against Green Bay.