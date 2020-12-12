The Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers are set to square off in an NFC North matchup at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Field. The Lions are 5-7 overall and 1-4 at home, while Green Bay is 9-3 overall and 4-2 on the road. The Packers have won four of their past five games. They won the first meeting of the season in Week 2, 42-21.

Green Bay is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Lions vs. Packers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 55. Before entering any Packers vs. Lions picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,800 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 20-11 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning almost $800. The model also enters Week 14 on an incredible 116-76 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lions vs. Packers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Packers vs. Lions:

Lions vs. Packers spread: Lions +7.5

Lions vs. Packers over-under: 55 points

Lions vs. Packers money line: Detroit +340, Green Bay -420

Latest Odds: Lions +8.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Lions

Detroit beat the Chicago Bears 34-30 this past Sunday. It was just the Lions' second win in their past six games. Matthew Stafford passed for 402 yards and three TDs on 42 attempts. He became the seventh quarterback in NFL history with 10 games of 400-plus yards. Stafford has two-plus TD passes in 10 of his past 11 games vs. Green Bay. He has 44,303 career passing yards, the fifth most in his first 12 seasons in NFL history.

Marvin Jones led the team with eight receptions for a season-high 116 yards and had a TD catch last week. It was his 10th-career 100-yard game. Jones has eight TDs in eight career games vs. the Packers. T.J. Hockenson had seven receptions for 84 yards last week. He leads NFC tight ends in receptions (52) and yards (614).

Adrian Peterson had two rushing TDs last week. He has 28 career games with two-plus rushing TDs and passed Jim Brown for the third-most such games in NFL history. D'Andre Swift (illness), who has not played since Week 10, is listed as questionable.

What you need to know about the Packers

Meanwhile, Green Bay scored a 30-16 win over the Philadelphia Eagles this past Sunday. Aaron Jones rushed for 130 yards on 15 carries and scored on a 77-yard run. He had 236 scrimmage yards (168 rushing.) and three TDs (two rushing) in the Week 2 meeting with the Lions. The Packers come into this week's game with the most overall offensive touchdowns in the league at 46. Detroit is second worst in the NFL in touchdowns allowed, with 43 on the season.

Aaron Rodgers passed for 295 yards and three TDs vs. 0 INTs last week. He became the seventh player in NFL history and the fastest player (193 games) to reach 400 career TD passes. Rodgers leads the NFL with 36 TD passes and is the only quarterback with five career seasons of 35-plus TD passes.

Davante Adams had 10 receptions for 121 yards and two TDs last week. He has four games with 10-plus catches, 100-plus receiving yards and a TD catch in 2020, tied for the second-most in a single season in NFL history. Adams is the third player in NFL history with five-plus catches and a TD in seven straight games. He has five TDs in his past four games at Detroit.

How to make Lions vs. Packers picks

The model has simulated Lions vs. Packers 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Lions vs. Packers? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Packers vs. Lions spread to jump on Sunday, all from the model that enters Week 14 of the NFL season on an incredible 116-76 roll.