Packers vs. Lions odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from advanced model on 85-57 run

The Lions will try to extend their winning streak against their NFC North rivals when Detroit visits Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. Detroit has won four in a row against Green Bay, including a 31-0 rout on Monday night to close out last season. The Lions had a week off to stew over their first loss, as they battled the entire game before the Chiefs drove for a 34-30 victory in Week 4. Meanwhile, the Packers have a defining win in their pocket after running back Aaron Jones carried them to a 34-24 victory against the Cowboys. Kickoff from Lambeau Field is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Green Bay is a 3.5-point favorite after the line opened at six, while the Over-Under for total points scored is 45.5, according to the latest Packers vs. Lions odds.

The model knows the Packers got a big boost from Jones' performance against the Cowboys, when he rushed for 107 yards and four touchdowns and added seven catches for 75 yards. His emergence could take the pressure off quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has passed for 1,307 yards and six touchdowns with just one interception. In the absence of top receiver Davante Adams, who will sit out Monday Night Football with a toe injury, Rodgers completed passes to nine different receivers against Dallas.

The Packers rank 22nd in total defense, but they have been opportunistic, posting 15 sacks and a plus-seven turnover margin. Their seven interceptions have already matched their total for last season. Linebacker Preston Smith is third in the league with 5.5 sacks and has a pick, while Za'Darius Smith is tied for sixth with five sacks.

But just because Green Bay appears to have found balance on offense doesn't mean it will cover the Packers vs. Lions spread on Monday Night Football.

The Lions have felt at home at Lambeau, winning three of their last four visits. They knocked Rodgers from last year's finale with a concussion and quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 266 yards and two touchdowns in the rout. The victory gave them their first four-game streak against Green Bay since 1982-83. Stafford has thrown for 1,122 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

The Lions' defense has allowed just 23.8 points per game. Safety Tracy Walker has 36 tackles and an interception, while linebacker Devon Kennard has three sacks. Detroit also can make noise on special teams, as Jamal Agnew, an All-Pro as a rookie in 2017, ranks third with a 32.4-yard kick return average, thanks in part to a 100-yard return against the Eagles in Week 3.

So who wins Lions vs. Packers on Monday Night Football?