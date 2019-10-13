Packers vs. Lions odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 85-57 run

Both teams will be trying to make statements in the NFC North when the Green Bay Packers host the rival Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. The Packers, led by a breakout performance from running back Aaron Jones, recorded a 34-24 victory against the Cowboys last week. Meanwhile, the Lions come off a bye week after hanging with the Chiefs. Green Bay has a 100-72-7 advantage in the long-running series, but Detroit has won four in a row, including a matchup on Monday Night Football last season. Kickoff from Lambeau Field is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Green Bay is a four-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. Lions odds, while the over-under is 45. Before you lock in your Lions vs. Packers picks, you need to see the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Packers got a big boost from Jones' performance against the Cowboys, when he rushed for 107 yards and four touchdowns and added seven catches for 75 yards. His emergence could take the pressure off quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has passed for 1,307 yards and six touchdowns with just one interception. In the absence of top receiver Davante Adams, who will sit out Monday Night Football with a toe injury, Rodgers completed passes to nine different receivers against Dallas.

The Packers rank 22nd in total defense, but they have been opportunistic, posting 15 sacks and a plus-seven turnover margin. Their seven interceptions have already matched their total for last season. Linebacker Preston Smith is third in the league with 5.5 sacks and has a pick, while Za'Darius Smith is tied for sixth with five sacks.

But just because Green Bay appears to have found balance on offense doesn't mean it will cover the Packers vs. Lions spread on Monday Night Football.

The Lions are eighth in the NFL in total offense at 387.5 yards and are scoring 24.2 points per game. Quarterback Matthew Stafford runs the show for his 11th season, and he has thrown for 1,122 yards and nine touchdowns. He finally got some help from the running game against the Chiefs, when Kerryon Johnson nearly doubled his rushing total by going for 125 yards on 26 carries. He has 251 yards on the season.

Detroit has allowed plenty of yards (an average of 405.5), but the Lions have stiffened in the red zone and are 10th in the league in scoring defense, allowing 23.8 points per game. The secondary has just two interceptions, but cornerbacks Justin Coleman (six passes defended) and Rashaan Melvin (five) make plays on the ball.

