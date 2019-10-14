Packers vs. Lions odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from top model on 85-57 run

The Packers will try to end a string of futility against their NFC North rivals when Green Bay hosts the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. Aaron Rodgers was effective in spreading the ball around in the absence of top receiver Davante Adams (toe), while running back Aaron Jones helped pick up the slack, scoring four times in an impressive 34-24 victory against Dallas last week. Detroit has won four in a row in the long-running series and had a week to rest after being on the losing end of a battle with the Chiefs. Kickoff from Lambeau Field is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Green Bay is a 3.5-point favorite, down from an open of six, while the Over-Under for total points scored is 46.5 in the current Packers vs. Lions odds. Before you lock in your Lions vs. Packers picks and NFL predictions, listen to what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows Adams, who leads the team with 25 catches for 378 yards, is out for the second straight game with a toe injury, but Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers still got nine pass-catchers involved against Dallas, while Jones totaled 182 yards.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling is the team's No. 2 receiver with 17 catches for 235 yards and a touchdown. Geronimo Allison (10 catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns) also has shown potential, while veteran tight end Jimmy Graham (12 for 132 and two scores) can still be effective.

The Packers give up yardage, but they also make plays. Linebacker Blake Martinez is the stopper of the defense, ranking third in the NFL with 55 tackles, and he also has one sack. The Packers are plus-seven in turnover differential and have 24 sacks, 5.5 from Preston Smith and five from Za'Darius Smith.

But just because Green Bay appears to have found balance on offense doesn't mean it will cover the Packers vs. Lions spread on Monday Night Football.

The Lions have felt at home at Lambeau, winning three of their last four visits. They knocked Rodgers from last year's finale with a concussion and quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 266 yards and two touchdowns in the rout. The victory gave them their first four-game streak against Green Bay since 1982-83. Stafford has thrown for 1,122 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

The Lions' defense has allowed just 23.8 points per game. Safety Tracy Walker has 36 tackles and an interception, while linebacker Devon Kennard has three sacks. Detroit also can make noise on special teams, as Jamal Agnew, an All-Pro as a rookie in 2017, ranks third with a 32.4-yard kick return average, thanks in part to a 100-yard return against the Eagles in Week 3.

