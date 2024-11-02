The Detroit Lions (6-1) will try to remain atop the NFC North standings when they go on the road to face the Green Bay Packers (6-2) on Sunday afternoon. Detroit has won five consecutive games following its Week 2 loss to Tampa Bay, including a 52-14 win against Tennessee last week. Green Bay is riding a four-game winning streak, getting past Jacksonville last week on the road. The Packers are playing at home for the third time in a four-game stretch.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lambeau Field. The Lions are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Packers vs. Lions odds, while the over/under is 48 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Lions vs. Packers picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 13-5 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 194-134 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 48-27 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

The model has set its sights on Detroit vs. Green Bay. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for the game:

Packers vs. Lions spread: Lions -2.5

Packers vs. Lions over/under: 48 points

Packers vs. Lions money line: Lions -154, Packers +130

Packers vs. Lions picks: See picks here

Packers vs. Lions streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay has rattled off four consecutive wins following its narrow loss to then-undefeated Minnesota at the end of September. Packers quarterback Jordan Love exited last week's game against Jacksonville with a groin strain, and he is listed as questionable for this matchup. Love has completed 61.7% of his passes for 1,547 yards and 15 touchdowns, while backup quarterback Malik Willis has won both of his starts.

Running back Josh Jacobs ranks fourth in the league in rushing yards (667), averaging 4.6 yards per carry with three touchdowns. Detroit is having to go on the road for the third time in its last four games, giving a scheduling edge to Green Bay. The Packers are 15-5 in their last 20 home games against the Lions, and they have covered the spread in eight of their last 12 games dating back to last season. See which team to pick here.

Why the Lions can cover

Minnesota got off to an impressive 5-0 start to the season, but back-to-back losses have allowed Detroit to take over first place in the NFC South. The Lions are riding a five-game winning streak following a 52-14 win over Tennessee last week. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs had 127 rushing yards and a touchdown, averaging 11.5 yards per carry.

Detroit leads the NFL in scoring with 33.4 points per game, averaging 43 points over its past four games. Green Bay has relied heavily on takeaways defensively this season, but it is facing a Detroit offense that has only turned the ball over five times. The Lions have covered the spread in six consecutive road games, and they have covered in four of the last five meetings between these teams. See which team to pick here.

How to make Packers vs. Lions picks

The model has simulated Lions vs. Packers 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Green Bay vs. Detroit on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Lions vs. Packers spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 194-134 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.