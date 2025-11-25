In the first of three Thanksgiving day games, the Detroit Lions play host to the division rival Green Bay Packers.

Detroit is coming off a thrilling, too-close-for-comfort overtime win over the Giants, which improved its record to 7-4 on the season. The Lions remain one game back of the Bears (yes, really) for first place in the NFC North, and they'll also have revenge on their minds for this game, as the Packers destroyed them back in Week 1. The game is part of a tough three-week stretch for the Lions, who play the Cowboys and Rams in the two games following this one.

Green Bay also captured a win last week, improving to 7-3-1 with a comfortable victory over the Vikings. Green Bay has won back-to-back games since being somewhat embarrassed in games against the Panthers and Eagles a few weeks ago, and will surely be looking to lay the hammer down on the Lions here and knock them even further back in the division race. The Packers have their own chance to stake claim to the division down the stretch, with games against Detroit and Minnesota and two against Chicago.

Will the Packers make it three wins in a row, or will the Lions finally stack back-to-back victories for the first time since early October? We'll find out soon enough. But before we break down the matchup, here's a look at how you can watch the game.

Where to watch Lions vs. Packers live

Date: Thursday, Nov. 27 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Thursday, Nov. 27 | 1 p.m. ET Location: Ford Field (Detroit)

Ford Field (Detroit) TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Lions -2.5, O/U 48.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook

Key storylines

Prediction

Detroit is a different team on the fast track at Ford Field than it is outdoors. That game back in Week 1 was a long time ago, and it was played at Lambeau Field. The Lions simply have more explosive playmakers on offense than do the Packers, and I therefore trust them to put up more points -- even against this Green Bay defense.

Prediction: Lions 27, Packers 20